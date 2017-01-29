How babies die sleeping
- In Arkansas, lives cut short
Here are details from a few cases, from 102 coroner's reports from Benton, Faulkner, Pulaski and Sebastian counties.
• Sebastian County, 2010 -- A mother fell asleep with her 6-week-old in her arms and two other children in the bed. When the mother awoke, her baby girl was "blue around the lips and was not breathing."
• Pulaski County, 2010 -- A mother had an alcoholic drink and put her sleeping baby on her chest in bed. Later, she placed the 2-week-old baby -- alive -- in a bassinet with one blanket. She later found the baby face up and unresponsive.
• Benton County, 2011 -- A 9-month-old "was sleeping in a stuffed chair next to the bed on a pillow and, according to Emergency Medical Services and the mother, he was on his stomach, dead when she found him.
• Faulkner County, 2011 -- A mother fed and swaddled her 2-month-old son and laid him down to sleep on his side in a bassinet on a stack of six blankets. When mother awoke later, the baby was on his stomach and unresponsive.
• Pulaski County, 2012 -- A mother placed her 2-week-old girl on a pillow on the couch. After the mother returned from the bathroom, she found another child, a toddler, "jumping up and down on top of the newborn." The infant died of asphyxia.
-- Lisa Hammersly
