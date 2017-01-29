I-49 work to shut lane in Bentonville

Construction will require a series of overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Bentonville beginning Tuesday and lasting through Feb. 8, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews placing a barrier wall along the inside lane of northbound I-49 will require the inside lane to be closed between Hudson Road/U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Feb. 4 and during the same hours from Feb. 6-8, weather permitting.

The work is part of a $27.67 million project to widen a 3.5-mile section of I-49 to six lanes, the department said. Construction is expected to be complete later this year.

Metro on 01/29/2017