I-49 work to shut lane in Bentonville
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:00 a.m.
Construction will require a series of overnight lane closures on Interstate 49 in Bentonville beginning Tuesday and lasting through Feb. 8, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Crews placing a barrier wall along the inside lane of northbound I-49 will require the inside lane to be closed between Hudson Road/U.S. 62/Arkansas 102 and Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Feb. 4 and during the same hours from Feb. 6-8, weather permitting.
The work is part of a $27.67 million project to widen a 3.5-mile section of I-49 to six lanes, the department said. Construction is expected to be complete later this year.
Metro on 01/29/2017
