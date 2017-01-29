In D.C., worry arises on new school policies

WASHINGTON -- Although President Donald Trump's choice to lead the Department of Education wants to give states and localities more control over education, Congress still has direct power over schools in the District of Columbia.

"My fear in this arena is that they will continue to give back to the states the responsibility of education in every scenario except for the District of Columbia," said Washington, D.C., Council member David Grosso, an independent who heads the District Council's education committee.

Congress and the Trump administration probably will pursue an expansion of school-choice policies, such as vouchers for private and parochial schools in the district, according to Lindsey Burke, the director of education policy at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

The district already is supported by advocates of school choice because of its charter sector, which educates nearly half of the public school students in the city. But district officials expect new laws will make the area even more choice-heavy, probably with an expanded voucher program. The city's current voucher program is open only to low-income families to take taxpayer dollars to the private schools of their choosing. Burke said it is possible that Congress could redistribute the money so that more goes to vouchers and less to the other sectors.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has met with the president and Republican members of Congress and said she has emphasized that the district already has school choice, and she thinks it works.

She likes the current three-pronged approach -- federal funds going to the traditional public school system, charter schools and vouchers.

But others have proposed changes. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation last year that would have required the district to set up education savings accounts and give local taxpayer dollars to people who prefer private schools. District officials criticized the legislation, and it didn't pass.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., introduced legislation this month that would devote more federal funding to voucher programs for children to attend private schools or, in some cases, public schools.

Grosso argues that allocating more money to vouchers could compromise efforts to bolster neighborhood public schools in the district.

"It is considered a guinea-pig approach to D.C., but they never stop to learn from this experiment," Grosso said.

