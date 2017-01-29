Judges stay parts of Trump order

WASHINGTON -- Two judges late Saturday stayed parts of President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily halt immigration, specifically from seven Middle Eastern countries. Trump's order created fallout Saturday that stranded scores of foreign students, refugees and "green-card" holders overseas and in U.S. airport where they were detained and denied re-entry.

Trump signed his executive order Friday instituting a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Saturday's stay order by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, N.Y., barred refugees and visa-holders already legally in the U.S. from being turned back, and came just hours after the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups sued to halt Trump's order.

A separate order by a judge in Alexandria, Va., forbid the government from removing about 60 legal permanent residents of the U.S. who were being detained at Dulles International Airport.

Neither ruling strikes down Trump's executive order, which will now be subject to court hearings. White House officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment late Saturday night.

Donnelly said the detained travelers had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated. Her order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with valid visas and anyone who had approved refugee applications.

"Our own government presumably approved their entry to the country," Donnelly said.

The second judge Saturday -- U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria -- also ruled that the detained passengers must be given access to an attorney.

As Donnelly's decision was announced, cheers broke out among demonstrators who had gathered at several of the nation's international airports and outside the Brooklyn, N.Y., courthouse where the ruling was issued.

Crowds protested Saturday at New York's John F. Kennedy and Chicago's O'Hare airports, and at airports in Minneapolis and Dallas-Fort Worth. In San Francisco, hundreds blocked the street outside the arrival area of the international terminal. Several dozen demonstrated at the airport in Portland, Ore., briefly disrupting light rail service and chanting anti-Trump slogans.

It was unclear late Saturday whether Donnelly's order would allow foreigners to resume flying.

"Realistically, we don't even know if people are going to be allowed onto the planes," said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. "This order would protect people who they allow to come here and reach U.S. soil."

The ACLU and other groups filed their suit on behalf of two refugees detained at Kennedy Airport. One of them was Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an interpreter who had worked for the U.S. military in Iraq for 10 years. He was later allowed to enter the country.

An official with the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday night that no green-card holders from the seven countries cited in Trump's order had been prevented from entering the U.S.

In her three-page order, Donnelly wrote that without the stay "there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders and other individuals from nations subject to the Jan. 27, 2017, executive order."

Meanwhile, Iran saide Trump's executive order is a "visible insult" to Muslims and called it "a gift to extremists," according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency in a report Saturday. Iran "will reciprocate with legal, consular and political undertakings," according to the report.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the action was "worrying" for France and Germany, according to Agence France-Presse. U.S. companies also reacted. Alphabet Inc.'s Google advised staff overseas who may be affected by the order to return to the U.S. immediately.

Stuck abroad

Before Saturday's rulings, travelers around the world found themselves unable to board flights to the United States. A Department of Homeland Security official who briefed reporters by phone said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry, and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Istanbul, airport and immigration officials turned away passengers at boarding gates and, in at least one case, ejected a family from a flight it had boarded.

About 350 people were in transit in Nairobi, Kenya, and are now stuck there, said Melanie Nezer, vice president of policy and advocacy for HIAS, a refugee resettlement aid agency.

In Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, five Iraqis and one Yemeni, all of whom had valid immigration visas, according to airport officials, were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York, The Associated Press reported. It was not clear whether any of the six passengers had been granted refugee status.

Seyed Soheil Saeedi Saravi, an Iranian scientist, had been scheduled to travel to Boston, where he had been awarded a fellowship to study cardiovascular medicine at Harvard University, according to Thomas Michel, the professor who was to supervise the research fellowship.

But Michel said the visas for the student and his wife have been suspended indefinitely.

"This outstanding young scientist has enormous potential to make contributions that will improve our understanding of heart disease, and he has already been thoroughly vetted," Michel wrote to The New York Times.

Trump: It's Necessary

Trump called his executive order necessary to stop radical Islamic terrorists from coming to the United States. Included in it is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of the seven countries, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Trump's order also indefinitely blocks Syrian migrants and refugees from entering the U.S.

Diplomats from the seven countries singled out in Trump's order would still be allowed into the U.S.

The directive does not target extremists who are already in America. It also omitted Saudi Arabia, home to most of the hijackers involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks against the U.S.

Trump told reporters Saturday that the order is "not a Muslim ban."

"It's working out very nicely," Trump said of the implementation of his order. "We're going to have a very, very strict ban, and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

In a Christian Broadcasting Network interview Friday that's to air tonight, Trump said the order was issued in part because U.S. procedures had treated Christians unfairly.

"If you were a Muslim, you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible, and the reason that was so unfair -- everybody was persecuted, in all fairness -- but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians," Trump said. "And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them."

Reaction to the order was mixed. In the U.S., Republicans and others supported the ban, saying they have urged more security measures for the refugee vetting program, particularly for those from Syria.

"This is not a religious test, and it is not a ban on people of any religion," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Saturday. "This order does not affect the vast majority of Muslims in the world."

Abed Ayoub, the legal and policy director at the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, disagreed, saying in a conference call that Trump's move was causing "chaos within the community and at our borders."

"This is a Muslim ban. It has nothing to do with national security. It has everything to do with Islamophobia and xenophobia," Ayoub said.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that while Trump is right to focus on border security, the order is "too broad."

"If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion," Sasse said. "Our generational fight against jihadism requires wisdom."

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said in a statement Friday that while the U.S. is "a compassionate nation and a country of immigrants," terrorists are "dead set on using our immigration and refugee programs as a Trojan Horse to attack us."

"With the stroke of a pen, [Trump] is doing more to shut down terrorist pathways into this country than the last administration did in eight years," he said.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban and went on to become a renowned advocate for girls' education and children's rights, said she is "heartbroken" over the executive order.

"I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war," Malala said in a statement Friday through her nonprofit organization, the Malala Fund.

Malala was the 12th Nobel laureate to sign onto a petition denouncing the order. Thousands of other academics -- Fields Medalists, John Bates Clark medalists, members of the National Academy of Sciences and at least one MacArthur Fellow -- had also signed on as of Saturday.

But Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for lower immigration levels, praised the order and criticized the response.

"It's not the end of the world," he said. "It's not the Statue of Liberty crying. The reaction has been hyperbolic."

Canada says welcome

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

Trudeau is expected to visit the White House soon, and spokesman Kate Purchase said "the prime minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada's immigration and refugee policy with the president when they next speak."

The foreign ministers of two other nations, France's Ayrault and Germany's Sigmar Gabriel, met Saturday and said they want to meet with Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state.

Ayrault said Trump's order "can only worry us."

Gabriel -- on his first trip abroad since his appointment Friday -- said offering refuge to the persecuted and those fleeing death are western values that Europe and the United States share.

"Love thy neighbor is part of this tradition, the act of helping others," he said. "This unites us, we Westerners. And I think that this remains a common foundation that we share with the United States, one we aim to promote."

