Junior college defensive lineman commits to the Hogs
This article was published today at 4:27 p.m.
PHOTO BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON
Junior college defensive lineman Melvin Johnson made an official visit to Arkansas in December and today publicly announced his commitment to the Hogs.
Johnson, 6-5, 285 pounds of Riverside City College in California played defensive tackle at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas and signed with UNLV in 2015, but failed to qualify and enrolled at Riverside. He played defensive end for Riverside this pst season.
