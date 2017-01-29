LR schools seek aid for students in need

The Little Rock School District is using its "Bright Futures Little Rock" Facebook social media account to meet some of the physical and financial needs of students that hinder their academic success but can't really be addressed in the classroom.

The state's largest district, in partnership with the city of Little Rock and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, is asking businesses, churches and any other community members and groups to respond as they can to needs of individual students -- as identified by school teachers and counselors -- and do it within 24 hours.

The Little Rock district is newly affiliated with Bright Futures USA, an organization for student support that was started in Joplin, Mo. About a dozen school districts in Northwest Arkansas are also affiliates.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore, who previously worked in Bentonville, recently recounted Bright Futures success stories from that district, including one in which a student was provided with appropriate clothing for a formal event and another in which a gift of a monthly gas card made it possible for a student to continue her education, while also working and taking care of family.

The national nonprofit helps communities organize their own autonomous Bright Futures programs.

Metro on 01/29/2017