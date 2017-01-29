Mexico looks at options to counter Trump policies

MEXICO CITY -- Donald Trump's stances on trade and immigration have led Mexican leaders to debate ways to contest the new U.S. president's policies.

Prominent political figures have suggested that Mexico expel U.S. law enforcement agents, stop detaining Central American migrants or decline to inspect northbound trucks for drug shipments. Some activist groups on Friday called for a boycott of American brands.

Former President Felipe Calderon said Thursday that "we have to design a policy of retaliation" over Trump's proposed plans, which include making Mexico pay for the border wall he wants to build.

"We have to put U.S. security issues under review ... including the presence of [U.S.] agents" on Mexican soil, Calderon told Mexican news media.

The comments came after current President Enrique Pena Nieto scrapped a planned meeting with Trump after the American president tweeted that it would be better to cancel if Mexico wasn't willing to pay for the wall.

Ruben Aguilar, a political consultant who was a spokesman for former President Vicente Fox, said Friday that Mexico has been stopping Central American migrants before they reach the U.S. border "as part of the logic between two friendly countries."

He suggested that Mexico could say, "OK, I'm not going to stop Central Americans anymore," and added, "Now if our two countries aren't friends anymore, that is a card we could play to increase the pressure."

"Drugs are another" possible issue, Aguilar said.

"If you want to stop them with your wall, well, we won't stop them anymore," Aguilar said. "Let them go through."

Trump on Friday said he has "great respect for Mexico."

"We have really, I think, a very good relationship, the president and I, and we had a talk that lasted for about an hour this morning, and we are going to be working on a fair relationship," Trump said.

The office of the Mexican president confirmed the phone call, calling it "constructive and productive," but did not specifically mention the wall or other Trump policies that Mexico doesn't agree with.

Pena Nieto's government instead stressed "the need for both countries to continue working together to stop the trafficking of drugs and the flow of illegal weapons."

"Both presidents recognized their clear and very public differences on this very sensitive issue, and agreed to solve those differences as part of an integrated discussion of all aspects of the bilateral relationship," Pena Nieto's office said. "The two presidents also agreed, for the moment, to no longer speak publicly about this controversial topic."

Pena Nieto met with Mexican lawmakers to discuss U.S. relations. "There will be constant communication between the federal executive and the Senate to define what actions to take," said Fernando Herrera of the conservative National Action Party.

On Friday afternoon, Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim called for "national unity" in the face of Trump's policies, adding the country should have a measured response "without getting angry but without surrendering."

Slim called for a "modern, not protectionist" national program of substituting imported products, the vast majority of which are from the United States.

But he stopped short of calling for a boycott of American goods.

"I think it is an error to think about boycotting companies," Slim said. "What we should do instead is buy what is produced in Mexico."

A coalition of Mexican farm and consumer groups, however, did issue a call for such a boycott on Jan. 18, two days before Trump took office.

The campaign's slogan -- "Consumers cry war!" -- echoes part of the first line of Mexico's national anthem as it calls on Mexicans to buy national products.

"The statements and threats from the U.S. president-elect are irrational and unacceptable, but they should awaken a rational response, and lead us to radically change in our model of national development, and recover sovereignty over our food system," the coalition said in a statement.

