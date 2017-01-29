New book on Till's slaying in 1955 says woman admits lies

NEW YORK -- The woman at the center of the trial of the suspects in the killing of Emmett Till has acknowledged that she falsely testified he made physical and verbal threats, according to a new book.

Historian Timothy Tyson told The Associated Press on Saturday that Carolyn Donham broke her long public silence in an interview with him in 2008. His book, The Blood of Emmett Till, comes out this week.

In it, he wrote that she said of her long-ago allegations that Emmett grabbed her and was menacing toward her, "that part is not true."

"She told me that 'Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,'" said Tyson, a Duke University research scholar whose previous books include Blood Done Sign My Name and Radio Free Dixie.

Emmett, who was black, was tortured and killed in 1955 in Mississippi after allegedly whistling at a white woman, then known as Carolyn Bryant.

The slaying of the 14-year-old became national news, was a galvanizing event in the civil-rights movement and has been the subject of numerous books and movies.

During the trial, Bryant, then 21, said she was behind the counter of her husband's store, Bryant's, when Emmett and some other teens entered to buy refreshments. Bryant said Emmett, a Chicago teen, bragged in profane terms about dating white women up north, then grabbed her and asked her, "How about a date, baby?"

Emmett left the store and reportedly later was heard letting out a wolf whistle.

The jury was not present when Bryant testified.

Donham's husband at the time, Roy Bryant, and his half brother, J.W. Milam, were acquitted by the all-white jury. Both men, who later told Look magazine they did kill Till, have since died. Because of the acquittal, they could not be retried after their confession.

Milam's widow, Juanita Milam, would later tell the FBI she believed that Carolyn Bryant had fabricated her story. Juanita Milam died in 2014. The Justice Department re-examined the case a decade ago, but no one was indicted as a murderer or an accomplice.

On Saturday, the maker of a documentary on Emmett Till said he had long been sure that Bryant's story was false.

"His mother had mentioned that Emmett had a speech impediment and that the things Bryant claimed he was saying he could not have said easily," said Keith Beauchamp, whose The Untold Story of Emmett Till came out in 2005.

Tyson said he spoke with Donham after her daughter-in-law, Marsha Bryant, contacted him. Marsha Bryant had read Blood Done Sign My Name, about a racially motivated slaying during Tyson's childhood in Oxford, N.C., and invited Tyson to meet with her and Donham.

Tyson said he and Donham had two conversations, both lasting two to three hours, and that he planned at the time to place the material in the archives at the University of North Carolina. Asked why he waited more than eight years to publicize his findings, he responded that historians think in different terms than do journalists.

"I'm more interested in what speaks to the ages than in what is the latest media thing," he said.

He added that he wasn't sure whether Donham knew about the book. He said he had fallen out of touch with the family and that when he last spoke with Bryant, a few years ago, she said Donham was in poor health.

The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation has asked if Donham would have the "decency and courage" to speak with Till's relatives.

