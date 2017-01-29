New Hot Spring County sheriff always wanted ‘to be a cop’

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash always wanted to be in law enforcement.

“I’ve always wanted to be a cop. I remember in kindergarten, we had a program where we had to stand up and tell what we wanted to be when we grew up. I said, ‘I want to be a cop,’” Cash said.

“I ran for sheriff as an independent, so I was not on the ballot until November,” said Cash, who was sworn in as the new Hot Spring County sheriff on Jan. 1.

“There were four names on the ballot in November — two independent candidates, one Democrat and one Republican. There was a runoff, and I won,” he said.

“It’s always been my goal to be sheriff,” said Cash, who is retired from a 28-year career with the Arkansas Highway Police. “I want to restore professionalism to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s [Office] and to work in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

“I want the people to be able to trust the deputies and know that we are here to help them. We are here to serve the public; we are here to work for the people.”

Cash said he tries to live his life — both public and private — by the Golden Rule.

“Treat people like you want to be treated,” he said.

Cash said he looks forward to working with the new county judge, Dennis Thornton, and the new county coroner, Aaron Davis.

“They both have the best interest of the county at heart,” Cash said. “We were all sworn in at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 by [7th Judicial] Circuit Judge Chris Williams. We had a public ceremony later in the day as well.”

Cash graduated from Malvern High School in 1979 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia in 1982. He is an honor graduate of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“I was a pre-law student [in college]. I worked weekends here in the Sheriff’s Office, then later as a patrolman with the Malvern Police Department. I went to work for the Arkansas Highway Police in 1987 and retired as a captain in September 2015,” Cash said.

“I want to return professionalism to the department,” Cash reiterated.

“Hot Spring County was a good place to grow up as a kid, and I want it to be the same for my grandkids,” he said.

“I’ve hired some new people and kept some of the old ones. Some did not reapply. We currently have 14 deputies, counting the chief deputy; 13 people at the jail, counting the jail administrator; two clerks; and one sheriff — me,” Cash said.

“When I retired from the Arkansas Highway Police, I was a captain and commander of District 1, which covered 14 counties, including Hot Spring County. Before that, I was commander of District 4, which included 16 counties in the southwest part of the state,” he said.

“So I feel I do have managerial experience,” Cash said, adding that he has more than 2,000 hours of law enforcement certifications, through both the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Institute, which is part of the University of Arkansas System and located in Little Rock.

He said he holds a Senior Law Enforcement Certificate and Instructor Certificate from the Arkansas Commission on Law

Enforcement Standards and Testing. Cash said he finished first in his class at the School of Law Enforcement Supervision of the Criminal Justice Institute. He is also a graduate of the Arkansas Leader program at the Criminal Justice Institute.

His training includes police internal-affairs investigation classes, management-of-evidence classes and training from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

“I’ve attended many schools throughout the years,” he said.

Cash said he encountered some problems when he first assumed his duties as sheriff but is working through those problems.

“The county jail is only about 10 years old, so it’s in pretty good shape,” he said. “There are no plans right now to replace it. It needs some repairs. We are working on that now. It needs a good cleanup.

“This building, the annex as it’s called, was the old Malvern hospital,” he said. “It was built sometime after World War II and used as a hospital until the late ’70s. It needs cleaning up, too. It needs a fresh coat of paint.”

Cash said the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office covers the entire county, which has about 33,000 or 34,000 people and encompasses about 620 square miles.

“We patrol and answer calls all over the county,” he said. “We have officers, as well as detectives who handle criminal investigations.”

Cash grew up in Malvern, a son of Betty Cash of Malvern and the late James Cash. He has two brothers, Steve Cash, who lives in Glen Rose, and John Cash, who lives in Hot Springs.

Mike Cash is married to the former Susie Morrison, who grew up in Bismarck and is a retired schoolteacher from the Harmony Grove School District. They have been married 14 years and live in New DeRoche.

The Cashes have four adult children:

• Daughter Jamie Goodeaux and her husband, James, live in Fairhope, Alabama. They have two children: a daughter, Kirsten, 6, and a son, Kaleb, 3.

• Daughter Stacey Ryan lives in Glen Rose and has two children: Hunter, 8, and Sophia, 3.

• Son Ben Cash and his wife, Brittany, live in Glen Rose and are expecting their first child.

• Daughter Rachel Blain and her husband, Michael, live in Haskell. They have no children.

The sheriff said he hasn’t had much time recently for hobbies, but he does enjoy hunting.