Nonprofit to host benefit dessert banquet

The CALL in White County has found a unique way to teach the community about the organization’s mission — by catering to residents who have a sweet tooth.

The CALL will present the Sweets for Your Sweetheart Benefit Banquet from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Robbins-Sanford Grand Hall, 118 N. Spring St. in Searcy. The CALL’s inaugural event, which is free to attend, will feature desserts and a silent auction while attendees learn about the The CALL.

The CALL recruits and trains White County families, focusing on the Christian community, through the foster-care process and supports them while they care for foster children.

“There are kids that are left needing someone, and someone needs to step in and fill that role,” said Leigh Ann Johnston, county coordinator. “The CALL gives an awareness to not just a Christian church community, but to the community at large, that there’s a need. If you don’t know there’s a need, you don’t know you need to do something.”

Sweets for Your Sweetheart will include a chocolate fountain and a tiered cake of various flavors, as well as homemade desserts, truffles and candy. A former foster child will speak during the event.

“They’re going to end up leaving with their sweet tooth taken care of,” Johnston said of the event’s attendees.

Along with a silent auction, there will be opportunities for attendees to make donations throughout the evening.

Erica Sirratt, communications coordinator, said The CALL offers a Parents Night Out event, when the organization provides child care for the evening, and boutiques that allow foster families to pick up needed items free of charge. Sirratt said the fundraiser will be an educational experience.

“We’re going to tell a little bit about The CALL for those who aren’t quite familiar [with it],” Sirratt said. “We’re going to share with everyone what it is we do and where the money goes when people donate. Everybody likes chocolate, pretty much. Being right by Valentine’s Day, we thought it’d be a good time.”

Johnston said it takes between $500 and $1,000 to support a family through the process of becoming a foster family. She said the organization’s fundraising goal for the evening is $5,000, which will support foster children and their foster families in the county.

“It’s going toward the care and upkeep of the kids in White County. Sometimes a family will need a stroller or a certain kind of car seat,” she said.

“We provide all the training materials and train trainers, which can be expensive. … Whatever the support end for the family looks like, that’s the part we provide. We really try to spend as much of the money as possible on the family or on the kid,” Johnston said.

“We did a school-supply drive and helped purchased school supplies for the kids last year,” Sirratt said of the support The CALL provides. “We also do continuing education for our families because once you become a foster parent, you have to have so much continuing education a year. We do support groups for the foster families. We also do life-skills training for teens that are getting ready to age out [of the program].”

Johnston said the event is geared toward adults to give them a night out.

“It’s a chance for them to get away and have a little fun, a date night,” she said.

Johnston has witnessed how foster families affect the lives of foster children and their biological families, she noted.

“Today’s success was a foster-care mom being told by a bio mom in front of a judge, ‘The place where my child is safest right now is with this lady, and I appreciate what she is doing for my child,’” Johnston said.

Sirratt said those who plan to attend the event are encouraged to RSVP through The CALL in White County’s Sweets for Your Sweetheart Benefit Banquet event page or by emailing Sirratt at esirratt@thecallinarkansas.org.

“Foster care is hard. It’s hard on the child. It’s hard on the family, but there’s hope,” Johnston said. “[Just be] aware that you don’t have to be the one to do all of it. Every little bit that anyone does to take part in changing the atmosphere is big.”

