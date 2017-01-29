PHOTOS: Crowd rallies at Arkansas Capitol in support of Muslims, immigrants

A diverse crowd of Arkansans spontaneously rallied at the state Capitol on Sunday in support of immigrants and Muslims.

Rally-goers denounced President Donald Trump's Friday directive, which halted the U.S.’s admission of refugees for four months, barred the entry of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries for three months and indefinitely banned Syrian refugees from entering the country.

"This is what democracy looks like," the protestors chanted.

About 10 different speakers addressed the crowd, including state legislators, an Iraqi refugee, a Syrian refugee and a former Arkansas Supreme Court justice.

Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, assured the crowd that some public officials in Arkansas opposed the White House directive.

"This executive order not only breaks law, it breaks the American spirit," Tucker said.

Christy Hendrickson Marquis and Sophia Said organized the “spontaneous, grassroots, citizen-led rally” late Saturday night, using Facebook to spread the word. They were pleasantly surprised at the amount of people who attended.

"We wanted to do something to show solidarity with a positive message," Marquis said.

