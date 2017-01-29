Pianist Krieger plays, not pounds, big piece

Performances of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 aren't so rare as once they were.

But pianist Norman Krieger's performance of the titanic "Rach 3" with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra with Philip Mann on the podium Saturday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall was a rare treat indeed.

For many -- perhaps too many -- pianists, this pyrotechnical piece is about how much they can show off. Not for Krieger, who played, not pounded, his way through the many notes with nuance and finesse, missing none but making sure we heard the ones that counted.

This was about creating beautiful music, and making the piano a part of the sound palate rather than standing outside it. Krieger did the same in the two other big concertos (both of Brahms') over the past six years with Mann and this ensemble.

The orchestra, which has always risen to occasions like this, hit new heights, aided in large part by the recently rebuilt Robinson's resonant new acoustics, which brightened the piano and made it possible to hear new elements in the orchestration. (And moving the strings back to leave room for the piano and tweaking the woodwind seating helped the sound and balance throughout the concert.)

The concert's early surprise was that Mann and the orchestra would be opening with the Variations on a Theme of Joseph Haydn by Johannes Brahms and not the shorter First Essay by Samuel Barber. However, the somber mood with which the latter piece begins clarified the choice of order.

The Barber piece was gorgeously played. The Brahms, alas, started off with some sour tuning in the low registers, and Mann's tempos in some of the variations seemed slow, a possible trade-off for fuller exploitation of the composer's luscious orchestral harmonies.

Krieger rejoins Mann and his musicians at 3 p.m. today at Robinson, West Markham Street and Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or online at ArkansasSymphony.org.

Metro on 01/29/2017