Plea innocent in death, DWI

VAN BUREN -- A New Jersey man arrested in the death of an 84-year-old woman pleaded innocent Jan. 17 in Crawford County Circuit Court to a felony charge of negligent homicide and of driving while intoxicated.

Court records showed that Michael Victor Kenask, 35, of Howell, N.J., entered the plea through his attorney, Rex Chronister of Fort Smith, who waived arraignment on the charges.

Kenask is accused of hitting and killing Wilma Delores Glass as she crossed U.S. 64 in Van Buren. Glass was using a walker when struck about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. She died at the scene.

In police reports, Kenask said he had driven into Van Buren and was looking for a hotel where he could spend the night and didn't see Glass crossing in front of him. He told police he was moving from Oregon to New Jersey.

Officers at the scene smelled intoxicants on Kenask, according to the reports. He admitted he had a couple of drinks when he stopped for lunch in Oklahoma City. A blood alcohol test at the county jail showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent. A person with a level of 0.08 percent is considered intoxicated in Arkansas.

According to reports, Kenask gave his address as Howell, N.J., where he was born and worked as a YMCA coach. The criminal complaint listed his home as Medford, Ore., and he had an Oregon driver's license.

