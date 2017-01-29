Police say missing Huntsville woman has been found dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — Police say a missing northwest Arkansas woman has been found dead near her home.

Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas told reporters that 72-year-old Sharon Sheppard was found Saturday morning less than a mile from her home and a "Silver Alert" for the woman was canceled on Saturday.

No other details, including a suspected cause of death, were provided.

Police have said Sheppard was last seen alive about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.