QB named offensive player of the year

— Jarrod Barnes showed his versatility this season for the Cabot Panthers football team.

Barnes, the reigning Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Male Athlete of the Year, played both quarterback and receiver during the 2016 season. He is this season’s Three Rivers Edition Offensive Player of the Year.

Barnes, who was a three-year starter at quarterback, suffered an ankle injury against Conway in Week 6 and played receiver for several games before returning to the quarterback position in the regular-season finale against North Little Rock.

“It wasn’t difficult because I wanted to play wide receiver anyway,” said Barnes, whose team finished 7-5, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Barnes has been offered a scholarship by the University of Arkansas to play receiver.

During the 2016 season, Barnes caught eight passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 830 yards on 116 carries and 13 scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and an interception for a touchdown.

“They want me to play receiver,” Barnes said of the Razorbacks. “When I played receiver, they could actually see me in action at receiver in a real game and see what I can do.”

Barnes said his speed and hands are what can make him a good receiver at the collegiate level.

“I’m ready to step up to the challenge,” he said, referring to college football.

Barnes said this season was big for him because he was a leader for the Panthers.

“This season made me realize that I had to step up and be a leader,” Barnes said. “Everyone was looking up to me and to see how I acted. If we were losing, I had to act like it was all right and we could come back and win. Sometimes we did that; sometimes we didn’t. We had to overcome adversity and keep on going.

“It made me realize no matter what I do, someone is always watching. You just have to keep an eye on what you do.”

Longtime Cabot coach Mike Malham said Barnes is the best athlete he’s coached in 36 years at Cabot.

“He’s the ultimate competitor,” Malham said of Barnes. “Plus, he’s got a lot of God-given talent. When you put those two together, he’s by far the best athlete I’ve had at Cabot. The only one I could compare him to is one I played football with at Arkansas State, and that’s Steve Burks.”

Burks played football and basketball and ran track at Cabot. He won the Arkansas High School Decathlon in 1971 and played for the New England Patriots.

Malham said Barnes’ first step is explosive.

“With his speed, I think he’s got a chance to do good things for Arkansas next year as a true freshman,” Malham said.

Barnes also has some unfinished business on the hardwood.

He was a member of the Panthers, who are the defending Class 7A state champions. Barnes wants his team to make another run at a state title.

“We’re trying to win another one,” he said. “We think we could go back to back. I think we can.”

Staff writer Mark Buffalo can be reached at (501) 399-3676 or mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com.