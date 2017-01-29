Rebounding Key for 'Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Braxton Key scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Alabama defeated Mississippi State 71-62 inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

Quinndary Weatherspoon knocked down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half with 6:08 remaining, but Key responded with a three of his own on the other end of the floor.

"Pretty sure we got an offensive rebound, and Dazon [Ingram] had it at the top of the key and I just saw an opening in the corner so I just decided to sprint there and I was wide open," Key said.

The Crimson Tide (13-7, 6-2 SEC) expanded the lead further with a 13-2 run that happened in large part thanks to five late Bulldog turnovers and six points from Key who finished the half with 12 points.

Mississippi State (13-7, 4-4) won the battle on the boards (40-37) behind the efforts of Aric Holman who finished with a team-high nine rebounds behind only Alabama's Bola Olaniyan (11).

The Crimson Tide more than made up for it by making 31 of 36 free throws to outscore the Bulldogs by 20 points at the line.

Lamar Peters scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs in the loss. Ingram and Riley Norris scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Mississippi State's only senior, I.J. Ready (Little Rock Parkview), was unable to play more than two minutes against the Crimson Tide after straining what appeared to be a calf muscle during warmups. Coach Ben Howland said his return date is unknown.

In another game involving SEC teams Saturday, Sindarius Thornwell had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 South Carolina beat Missouri 63-53. Rakym Felder had 12 of his 13 points in the first half for the Gamecocks (17-4, 7-1). Russell Woods had 18 points and eight rebounds and K.J. Walton added 12 points for Missouri (5-15, 0-8).

Sports on 01/29/2017