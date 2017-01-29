Senior linebacker quietly leads Bryant Hornets

— Outside expectations were mediocre at best for the Bryant Hornets as the program saw a change in head coaches and lost many of its starters to graduation.

“I think with the coaching change and losing a lot of starters from last year, we were picked to finish in the middle of the pack in some publications and in the lower half in others,” first-year head coach Buck James said. “But this team surpassed any expectations that the regular football fan thought this team could do.”

Picked to finish fifth in the 7A-Central Conference by a statewide publication, the Bryant Hornets managed to surprise many by finishing third and by making it to the quarterfinals of the 7A State Tournament — a first in school history.

A big part of the team’s success was senior linebacker Marvin Moody, who finished with 122 tackles, including 99 solo tackles and a team-high 14 tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a blocked punt.

For his performance, Moody has been named the 2016 Tri-Lakes Edition Defensive Player of the Year.

“This season meant a lot to me, it being my senior year,” Moody said. “We got a new coaching staff, so I expected a lot from Coach James.

“I think we fell short of our expectations, but we exceeded everybody else’s because we were also chosen to win three or four games. So I think we did pretty well.”

Moody, who earned 7A all-state honors, credited the team’s success to the strenuous offseason James put the team through.

“They put us through a real tough offseason,” Moody said. “It was one of the toughest things I have ever done. Coach James pushed us to our limits.”

Moody said he is thankful for it, though, because it made him stronger. He increased his bench max press from 250 pounds his junior year to 315 his senior year. He said he also increased his weight at power clean to 245 and his squat press to 430 pounds.

“Between the weights and the conditioning, it was one of the toughest things I ever went through,” Moody said. “We didn’t take breaks. He pushed us to our limits, and everything had to be perfect.”

James took over the Bryant program after former head coach Paul Calley left to take the same position at Haskell Harmony Grove.

“I don’t mean this in a bad way, but Coach Buck is not as friendly,” Moody said. “He is all about his business.

“I mean, they are both great coaches, but there was a big difference in the weight room. We worked out every day with Coach Buck.”

James said Moody improved tremendously through the season, becoming a better overall linebacker.

“Marvin has worked hard to change his body and get stronger and learn how to play inside the box, as well as cover,” James said. “In the past, he was more comfortable covering receivers than he was playing inside the box and making tackles.

“I think that has improved his game. I wish I could have Marvin for a couple more years. But he was a great player, a better person, and it was a joy to coach him.”

James described Moody as a “behind-the-scenes kind of guy,” not a flashy, flamboyant-type talker.

“I think Marvin’s role was a lot like our defense,” James said. “I feel like they thought they were the best players on the field.

“And anytime we played, there was no doubt in my mind: Marvin was probably the best athlete in our conference, if not in the state.

“He has God-gifted tools and abilities, and what he meant to this team was a sense of confidence. Our guys felt comfortable and felt like they could stop anybody if Marvin was out there.”

Moody, who also plays basketball for the Hornets, has verbally committed to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway but took an official visit to Tulane University in Louisiana earlier this month.

“Marvin could be a good strong man by the time he gets done playing college football,” James said. “The ceiling is very high for him, and I think he has the best football ahead of him.

“He will continue to grow and get stronger because he is a hard worker.”

