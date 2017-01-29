To sleep, perchance an entire night

I just want to sleep through the night. Just once.

I wake up about 3:30 every morning, not by choice. Sometimes it’s 3 a.m. I went online in desperation to see if I could find sleep tips.

I already do the right things. It’s called having good “sleep hygiene,” and that doesn’t mean a bath before bed — although a warm bath can help you sleep, and I am a morning-shower girl.

I follow the rules, though — no TV in the bedroom, no phone by my bed, no heavy meals at night, no caffeine after about noon, keeping the temperature cool.

The article I read said sleep apnea could be a problem. Yes, I have that, and I use a lovely CPAP machine.

One of the tips I read said to get out of bed and do mundane activities if you’ve tried for 20 minutes or more to go to sleep without success. One day last week, I tossed and turned for 30 minutes, then got up at 4 a.m. I read the rest of the Sunday newspaper; then my wonderful newspaper carrier delivered the paper about 4:30 a.m., so I read it, too. I even worked the Jumble. I never felt more alert in my life.

I usually lie awake and worry about work, rewrite stories in my head that have already published or think about things that I can’t control. Sometimes I get up and make a list of things I need to do to try to get them off my mind.

I always think about going to the gym, but I rarely do.

I’ve tried going to bed earlier; I’ve tried going to bed later. Sometimes that helps, but only if it’s really late and on the weekends. And I hate the way I feel when I sleep past about 6:30 a.m. I am one of those annoying morning people who is raring to go, even before coffee, although I need my coffee.

I’ve done stories on sleep research. There’s an amazing woman at Hendrix College who runs a sleep lab and does research, along with her students, and I gave her a call.

She said I have a “sleep-maintenance problem,” but that’s not one of her areas of expertise (and she has many). It’s losing the ability to stay asleep for a long period of time.

“One thing is, it’s not an uncommon symptom in menopause,” she said. I told her I’ve been there, done that. She said sometimes it starts then and stays with you.

Some historians have suggested there is evidence that our ancestors slept “biphasically,” which means they slept for a few hours, woke up and did stuff, and went back to sleep. It’s a second sleep, if you will, like a second lunch, I guess.

She told me that at a conference she attended last summer, a man presented research from underdeveloped countries (where they didn’t have electricity, for example) that showed people slept through the night, not in two phases. “I do not love this” theory, she said.

Sleep researchers are looking into it, she said, but most experts think people should sleep without interruptions.

Yes, that would be nice.

I’ve decided if this continues, I might as well get a newspaper route. I’m up anyway, and I could use the money.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.