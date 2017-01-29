Snedeker seeks Torrey repeat

SAN DIEGO -- Having a share of the lead is exactly where Brandt Snedeker wanted to be Saturday.

Snedeker, a two-time winner at Torrey Pines, is just more accustomed to coming from behind.

Snedeker won last year in the Farmers Insurance Open by rallying from six shots behind in the final round that was stretched over two days because of high wind.

His other victory at Torrey was in 2012, when he was seven shots behind and won in a playoff over Kyle Stanley, who made triple bogey on the last hole.

"I definitely like my odds better than the last two times I won at this place," Snedeker said.

Even with a tough difficult on the South Course's poa greens, Snedeker hung on for a 2-under 70 and was tied for the lead with Patrick Rodgers, who had a clean scorecard to match the picture-perfect day along the California coastline. Rodgers shot a 67 as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

"Exactly where I want to be, in the last group here," Snedeker said. "This is obviously a tough golf course. There's a lot of guys within a couple shots of the lead, so it doesn't really mean a whole lot. But this place, for whatever reason, seems to bring out my best and I'm excited about the challenge."

Snedeker and Rodgers were at 9-under 207, and Snedeker has been around long to know that a share of the 54-hole lead means nothing.

Fifteen players were within three shots of the lead.

The last time Snedeker had a share of the 54-hole lead at Torrey Pines was in 2007, his rookie year.

"Tiger won," he said with a laugh as he walked out the door.

Tiger Woods was long gone after missing the cut, along with Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson is still very much in the picture after a 68 left him four shots behind in his bid to win at Torrey Pines for the fourth time, but first since 2001.

Rodgers is the latest player from the high school class of 2011 with a chance to shine, an athletic and powerful player who has been patiently waiting his turn. He picked up a little extra motivation from watching one of his best friends, former roommate Justin Thomas, sweep the Hawaii swing.

Before Thomas, it was Jordan Spieth who picking up big trophies at an alarming rate.

Also in range of a victory today are two others from that high school graduating class -- C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who played at Washington, birdied three of his last five holes for a 69 and was one shot behind; and Ollie Schniederjans struggled on the back nine but still managed a 71 to finish two shots back.

Also in the mix was Pat Perez, who grew up at Torrey Pines and whose father, Mike, is the starter on the first tee. Perez shot a 67 and goes into the final round just two shots behind.

Justin Rose, who started the third round with a one-shot lead, fell behind on the second hole and never caught up. He shot 73 and was in the large group at 7-under 209.

Bryce Molder (Conway) shot an even-par 72 and is at even 216.

LPGA TOUR

Lewis ties Thompson

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis had two back-nine eagles Saturday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic to put herself in position again to end a long winless streak.

Lewis shot a 10-under 63 at Ocean Club to match Lexi Thompson atop the leaderboard at 23-under 196, one off the tour 54-hole record for relation to par set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2003 Mizuno Classic.

"That was probably the best round I think I've ever shot on tour in relation to par, so just a cool day," Lewis said. "I didn't exactly hit it perfect, got away with a few shots, but just took advantage of it. I didn't even know what I shot there at the end of the day."

Lewis was second in the event in 2014 and tied for second last year, one of her 11 runner-up finishes since her last victory in June 2014. She has 11 tour victories, including two majors.

Lewis holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-5 11th, birdied the next two, and dropped a stroke on the par-4 14th. She birdied the par-3 17th and made a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. She had four birdies on the front nine.

"I knew I needed to be aggressive out there today, and it wasn't pretty at times, wasn't perfect, but the scorecard turned out great," Lewis said. "You've just got to take advantage. When those miss-hits work out good, you take advantage of it, and that's what I did today."

Thompson followed her tournament-record 61 on Friday with a 66. She birdied the final four holes on the front nine and added two more on 14 and 15.

Gerina Piller was a stroke back, birdieing the final two holes for her second consecutive 65. Brittany Lincicome, the leader after each of the first two round, had a 69 fall two shots behind.

Canadian Brooke Henderson was tied for 23rd at 10 under after a 73.

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster was 7 under after a 70.

Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) was 6 under after a 72.

EUROPEAN TOUR

South Korean leads

DOHA, Qatar -- Jeunghun Wang broke through a crowded leaderboard with a 7-under 65 Saturday to open a three-shot lead at the Qatar Masters.

Wang, a 21-year-old South Korean, who is 15-under 201 overall, made three birdies around the turn to grab the lead, and never relinquished it with two birdies in his last three holes.

It was the best round on another windy day in Doha.

Spain's Nacho Elvira and South African Jaco van Zyl both shot 4-under 68s to tie for second place at 12 under.

Another South African, Thomas Aiken (69), was another shot behind in fourth.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 6-under 210 after a 70.

