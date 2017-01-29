STATE DIVISION II ROUNDUPS

GAC MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 77, SE OKLAHOMA STATE 75, 2OT

DURANT, Okla. — Arkansas-Monticello needed 10 extra minutes, but it snapped its two-game losing skid Saturday.

Karim Mawunyega’s layup with five seconds left in double overtime served as the winning points for UAM (15-2, 11-2), which had lost its past two games after a 14-game winning streak to start the season.

The victory came after Southeastern Oklahoma State took a 69-65 lead in the first overtime, but UAM scored the final four points to force a second overtime. The game was tied three times in the second overtime before the late layup.

Cobe Goosby had 21 points for UAM, while Derylton Hill had 18, Mawunyega had 14 and Tyrin Jones had 12.

Anton Cook had 23 for Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-11, 4-9).

ARKANSAS TECH 98,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 87

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Alex Brown had 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Arkansas Tech rally from a 10-point halftime deficit to win its fourth in a row.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-13, 2-10) shot 54.5 percent from the floor while building a 49-39 halftime lead, but Arkansas Tech (13-4, 9-4) shot 63.3 percent in the second half. A three-pointer from Brown with 13:06 left got Arkansas Tech within 56-55, and Bennie Lufile made two free throws with 9:33 left to give it a 67-66 lead. Grant Prusator followed with a three-pointer, and the Wonder Boys didn’t trail again.

Prusator led Arkansas Tech with 23 points, while Lufile had 15, Montrell Williams had 13 and Freddy Lee had 12.

The Wonder Boys made 33 of 66 shots from the floor and made 14 of 34 three-pointers, including 8 of 15 in the second half.

HARDING 66,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 57

ALVA, Okla. — Harding used a 14-1 run in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and win its fifth consecutive game. Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-10, 4-9) led 24-21 at halftime and stretched it to 35-27 less than four minutes into the half. But the Rangers went more than three minutes without a basket as the Bisons scored on six consecutive possessions to go up 41-36 with 12:32 left. Will Francis led Harding (12-5, 9-4) with 16 points, while Stefan Andelkovic had 12. Harding was held to 4-of-20 (20.0 percent) shooting in the first half, but shot 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) in the second.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 81,

HENDERSON STATE 57

BETHANY, Okla. — Southern Nazarene used a big first half for an easy home victory on Saturday.

Jhonathan Dunn led four Crimson Storm players who had 10 or more points with 19, and they made 32 of 58 (55.8 percent) shots as a team.

Ben Marello had 18 points for Henderson State (12-7, 7-6), which was held to its second lowest point total of the season.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 77,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 71

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Ouachita Baptist suffered a stretch of almost seven minutes without a point in the first half while falling into a hole in a road loss.

The Tigers led 14-12 in the first half, then missed seven shots in a row as the Bison took a 21-14 lead.

The Bison (5-12, 2-11) led 33-27 at halftime, and the Tigers never got closer than 33-30 in the second half.

Matthew Ward had 22 points for Ouachita Baptist (8-9, 6-7).

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 95,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 76

ADA, Okla. — East Central (Okla.) made eight three-pointers in the second half to pull away for a home victory over Southern Arkansas.

Braxton Reeves made eight threes for the game, two in the second half, to finish with 35 points. Camron Talley was 5 of 5 from three-point range in the second half and finished with 21 points. Keeton Tennis had 18 points for Southern Arkansas (7-12, 5-8), while Darnell Jones-Bowie had 13 and De’Sean Dockery had 11. Denarious Lockhart and KJ Collins both had 10 for Southern Arkansas, which shot 39.1 percent from the game (27 of 69).

HEARTLAND MEN

TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL 54, ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH 53

FORT SMITH — Marcus Wallace missed a free throw with 1 second left that would have tied the game in a home loss Saturday.

Wallace was fouled after Texas A&M-International took a 54-52 lead. Wallace made the first, but missed the second as the Lions lost after leading 29-21 at halftime.

Seth Youngblood led the Lions (13-10, 6-5) with 13 points, Alex Cooper had 12 and Ladarius Coleman had 10. Denzel Bellot had 20 points for Texas A&M-International (14-7, 8-3).

GAC WOMEN

HARDING 67,

NW OKLAHOMA STATE 64

ALVA, Okla. — Sydney Layrock scored 23 points and helped Harding rally from a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to pull out a road victory and protect its lead in the Great American Conference standings.

Sydnie Jones added 18 points for Harding (14-3, 11-1 GAC) while Falan Miller had 10. The Bisons trailed 55-49 heading into the fourth quarter and 61-54 with 6:11 left. But Jones made a free throw to spark a 7-0 spurt that tied the game at 61-61. A’ndrea Haney’s three-pointer gave Harding a 64-63 lead with 1:51 left.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 90,

ARKANSAS TECH 79

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Southwestern Oklahoma State started out fast in snapping Arkansas Tech’s three-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first seven points, led 16-2 just over six minutes into the game and 20-7 at the end of the first quarter to beat the second-place Golden Suns (14-3, 10-3) for the second time this season.

Southwestern Oklahoma State led 43-24 at halftime and 62-54 after the third quarter.

Danielle Frachiseur had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech. Anissa Pounds had 17 points and Kelsey McClure had 14.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE 84,

HENDERSON STATE 72

BETHANY, Okla. — Henderson State committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter, which helped Southern Nazarene pull away.

Southern Nazarene (7-12, 7-6) led 61-59 heading into the fourth quarter, but Henderson State took a brief lead at 66-65 with just under nine minutes left. But Southern Nazarene scored the next five points, and Henderson State couldn’t come back again, committing five turnovers in the final 5½ minutes.

Torrie Thompson led Henderson State (9-7, 6-6) with 19 points, Brittany Branum had 12, Hailey Estes had 11 and Haleigh Henson finished with 10.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 48, SE OKLAHOMA STATE 41

DURANT, Okla. — Arkansas-Monticello shot 30.9 percent from the floor but held Southeastern Oklahoma State to 25.0 percent shooting to snap a twogame losing skid.

Ayesha Wahid had 15 points, and Treasure Evans had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Cotton Blossoms (8-9, 5-8), who were just 7 of 28 in the second half.

Emem David had 13 points for Southeastern Oklahoma State (10-7, 8-5).

OUACHITA BAPTIST 69,

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 63

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Ouachita Baptist widened an early lead in the second quarter and then held off Oklahoma Baptist for a road victory.

The Tigers led 22-19 heading into the second quarter and held the Bison without a field goal for more than five minutes to take a 38-26 halftime lead. Their lead was cut to 56-55 with 4:17 left, but Katie Kapler made two free throws, Chasidee Owens made another, and Madison Brittain made a layup to go up 61-55 with 2:47 left.

Brittain had 14 points for Ouachita Baptist (8-11, 5-8), while Cahsidee Owens had 12 and Kori Bullard had 10. Katy Custer led Oklahoma Baptist (6-13, 3-10) with 22 points.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 73,

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 68

ADA, Okla. — Southern Arkansas made just two field goals in the third quarter to fall behind in a road loss. The Muleriders led 35-33 at halftime, but they were 2 of 7 in the third quarter as the Tigers took a 50-46 lead.

Kimberly Crown scored 15 points, Aaliyah Holmes had 14 and Jasmyn Eckerman had 12 for Southern Arkansas (5-12, 3-10).

Madison Nickens led East Central (6-11, 5-8) with 22 points.

HEARTLAND WOMEN

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH 80,

TEXAS A&M-INTERNATIONAL 57

FORT SMITH — Arkansas-Fort Smith scored 25 second-quarter points to build a big lead it never gave up Saturday.

Tayla Taylor had 21 points and Sydney Franklin added 20 points while making six three-pointers for the Lions (12-9, 7-3), who shot 52.6 percent from the floor and made 11 three-pointers as a team.