Stillwater not kind to Macon

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Arkansas junior guard Daryl Macon came into Saturday's game against Oklahoma State averaging 15.7 points away from home, but the Gallagher-Iba Arena rims weren't kind to him.

Macon went scoreless for the first time in 21 games this season and the Cowboys beat the Razorbacks 99-71.

"He's our leading scorer, and when your leading scorer doesn't score, you're going to have some problems," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "We saw that this afternoon."

Senior guard Dusty Hannahs came into the game as Arkansas' leading score at 14.1 points per game with Macon averaging 14.0, but Macon is averaging a team-high 15.0 points in SEC play.

Macon shot 0 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 6 on three-pointers, and didn't attempt a free throws. He's hit 82 of 92 free throws this season, including three with 1.6 seconds left to lift Arkansas to a 71-70 victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

"I mean, he just didn't play well," Anderson said. "If you ask him, he'd probably say the same thing, and in order for us to be that team that we know we're capable of being, he's got to play well."

Macon had scored 12 or more points in 16 games, with a high of 23 against North Dakota State, and hadn't scored fewer than seven points until Saturday.

Including Macon's 50 games at Holmes (Miss.) Community College, Saturday was the first time in 71 games as a college player he hasn't scored.

Technically speaking

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson was hit with a technical foul by official John Higgins with 5:33 left in the first half when Oklahoma State was leading 41-22 and the Cowboys had shot 12 free throws compared to 1 for the Razorbacks.

"I just wasn't very happy," Anderson said when asked what led to the call. "That's what I said. When you look at the free throws, I'm not very happy."

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans hit 1 of 2 free throws resulting from the technical.

The Cowboys hit 16 of 19 free throws in taking a 59-33 halftime lead. The Razorbacks hit 6 of 7. Oklahoma State hit 24 of 29 free throws for the game and Arkansas hit 18 of 23.

Getting offensive

Oklahoma State's 99 points were the most scored against the Razorbacks in Coach Mike Anderson's six seasons, surpassing Florida's 98-68 victory at Walton Arena in 2012.

It was the most points Arkansas has allowed since a 101-70 loss at Kentucky in 2010.

Barford a positive

Jaylen Barford scored the Razorbacks' first seven points and finished with a season-high 21 points.

"I thought he took it upon himself," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said of Barford trying to keep the Razorbacks in the game. "He's done it in games where he's kind of come out and got us going.

"I thought in the game today, he did it throughout the game. He's been more consistent in his play and that's the positive. "You always want to look at something that's going to be positive for you. I thought his play was very positive."

Barford hit 8 of 13 shots, including 2 of 3 three-pointers, and 3 of 4 free throws.

Turned over

Arkansas usually dominates in points off turnovers, but Oklahoma State had a 23-5 advantage Saturday.

The Razorbacks had 12 turnovers, so the Cowboys averaged 1.92 points each time Arkansas lost the ball. Oklahoma State had seven turnovers.

Cowboys vs Razorbacks

Oklahoma State beat Arkansas for the fifth consecutive time and is 9-1 against the Razorbacks in the teams' last 10 meetings.

Arkansas' lone victory in that span was 90-76 in Fayetteville during the 1971-72 season.

The Cowboys have a 37-14 all-time lead in the series, including 13-4 in Stillwater.

Arkansas' last road victory against Oklahoma State was 50 years ago when the Razorbacks won 51-46 during the 1966-67 season.

3 times 300

Oklahoma State senior guard Phil Forte hit his 300th career three-point basket with 5:08 left to become the Cowboys' all-time leader.

Forte, who hit 4 of 9 three-pointers on Saturday, broke the record of 299 career three-point baskets by Keiton Page from 2008-12.

No threes for Dusty

Razorbacks senior guard Dusty Hannahs, who has hit 201 of 509 three-pointers in his career at Texas Tech and Arkansas, failed to hit a three-point basket in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Hannahs was 0 of 3 Saturday after going 0 of 6 at Vanderbilt. Earlier this season he was 0 of 5 against Mount Saint Mary's and 0 of 2 against Austin Peay.

Despite not hitting any three-pointers in those four games, Hannahs averaged 14.5 points, including 17 at Vanderbilt when he scored 14 in the final 4:38.

Sutton cheered

Eddie Sutton, who coached Arkansas and Oklahoma State to Final Four appearances, had planned to attend Saturday's game, but he apparently wasn't feeling up to it physically.

Sutton, 80, led the Razorbacks to a 260-75 record in 11 seasons from 1974-85 and the Cowboys to a 368-151 record in 16 seasons from 1990-2006 with a combined three Final Four appearances in 1978, 1995 and 2004.

His accomplishments at Arkansas and Oklahoma State were acknowledged with a presentation on the Gallagher-Iba scoreboard during a timeout in the first half and drew huge cheers from the crowd.

Oklahoma State's court is named for Sutton and last season Arkansas raised a banner in his honor at Walton Arena.

In the challenge

Arkansas is 1-2 in SEC/Big-12 Challenge games. The Razorbacks lost 95-77 at Iowa State two years ago and beat Texas Tech 75-68 in overtime last season in Walton Arena.

Oklahoma State is 3-1 in the Challenge.

Make it three

Arkansas was the third team Mike Anderson has led into Gallagher-Iba Arena as a head coach.

Anderson is 2-4 as a visiting head coach there, including 0-1 with Alabama-Birmingham and 2-2 with Missouri.

Anderson's UAB team lost there in 2003 and his Missouri teams won there in 2007 and 2009 and lost in 2011.

Better times

Oklahoma State (13-8) has surpassed its victory total from last season when the Cowboys finished 12-20 in Travis Ford's final season as their coach.

The Razorbacks (16-5) are one victory shy of surpassing last season's victory total when they finished 16-16.

Sports on 01/29/2017