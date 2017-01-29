Syrian refugees seek focus on war

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ahmad Alabood, whose family was the first to be resettled in America as part of the "surge" refugee program, wishes President Donald Trump would help topple Syria's regime rather than press to close off U.S. borders to those fleeing a torn homeland.

"The Syrian people deserve better than this," Alabood, 48, told The Associated Press through an interpreter Friday. Alabood, his wife and five children arrived last spring in Kansas City.

Alabood's sentiment was shared some 550 miles away by Motaz Alafandi, a 49-year-old Syrian living in Dallas while seeking asylum with his wife and three youngest children, ages 14, 11 and 5.

"I wish that Mr. President [Trump] can help in stopping the war in Syria," said Alafandi, who said he loves the U.S. and the American people but does hope to return one day to his homeland. "If my country will become good again, I won't stay here."

Such laments about Syria -- reeling from a civil war that has spawned hundreds of thousands of refugees -- come as Trump on Friday signed an executive order imposing "new vetting measures" that he says are aimed at keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States, saying "we don't want them here."

The city of Rutland, Vt., had planned to welcome 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq, but with Trump's Friday order the community expects to see only the two Syrian families that arrived this month.

Ahmed Khatib, 37, said he, his wife, Mahasen Boshnaq, and their three young children arrived there Jan. 19, and in a Friday interview he said they feel lucky. They are settling in, and Khatib has started talking with people about getting work. After studying agricultural technology in college he hopes to finish his degree in the U.S.

Khatib said he looks forward to being self-sufficient, working, having a home for his family and school and clothing for his children.

He doesn't think Trump's opinion reflects that of most Americans.

"They are very nice and they are very helpful and welcoming," Khatib said. "I care about what the America people want, and I feel that they want refugees."

Alabood said restricting the flow of people into the U.S. -- out of concern that waves of refugees haven't been or can't be properly vetted by the U.S. to weed out the terrorism-minded -- could deepen American suspicion and fan anti-Muslim hostility.

Afghans and Iraqis who have worked as interpreters for the U.S. military fear the executive action will mean their families will be stuck in their homelands, where they may be targeted for violence because they have worked for the Americans. Recently arrived interpreters accompanied by military veterans and elected officials gave a news conference in San Diego on Friday, asking Trump to not close the doors to refugees.

Abdul Manan, 31, an Afghan interpreter who worked for the Army and special forces for eight years, arrived in San Diego two months ago. He fears for his family after fleeing his homeland amid death threats. It took him three years to get out on a special immigrant visa, but his relatives remain in his village and have been threatened.

Manan suggested Trump talk to the military and veterans who will attest to the risk interpreters took to help troops.

"They have sacrificed their lives and their family's lives and now they are left behind. I think of the history of America. Is that how they do? If someone helps them and they're left behind, they're at the mercy of the terrorists -- ISIS," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State extremist group.

