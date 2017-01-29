Tuckerman mayor enjoys life as public servant

David Dixon, 59, has been a public servant for most of his life.

He retired after more than 30 years with the Arkansas State Police and now serves as the mayor of Tuckerman.

“I felt like I would be able to help move Tuckerman forward in different areas,” Dixon said, explaining why he decided to run for mayor in 2016. “I have been serving the public all of my adult life and felt like I still have a few good years of service to offer the citizens of Tuckerman.”

Dixon was first appointed an interim councilperson for the city of Tuckerman in May 2016.

“The elected mayor resigned in late spring, and an interim mayor was appointed until a special election could be held in conjunction with the general election,” Dixon said.

“I was approached by a few citizens asking me to consider running for the office of mayor. My brother, Steve Dixon, also encouraged me to run. He is a year younger than I am and is in his second term as mayor of Marmaduke[in Greene County],” David Dixon said.

“I said, ‘There ain’t no way,’ but as time went on, other people approached me, too, and asked me, ‘Why in the world don’t you run?’ So I finally decided to run,” Dixon said.

“There were five in the race in the general election — we all ran as independent candidates. I beat them all,” he said.

“A new law helped me tremendously,” Dixon said. “Under the old law, a person had to have 50.1 percent to win. Under the new law, if three or more people were on the ballot, the one with the most votes had to have 40 percent of the total votes cast and 20 percent or more votes than the No. 2 person. I had 46 percent of the total votes and 24 percent more than the No. 2 person.

“The people spoke.”

Dixon said he did not take any donations during his campaign for mayor.

“Zero donations. I did it all on my own. I spent less than $400,” he said.

“I personally walked through this entire town and knocked on 80 percent of the doors. I talked to people or left a flyer, … a full-page letter telling people who I am and what I’m about and what I wanted to do,” Dixon said.

“I had people tell me that is why they voted for me,” he said.

“I want to make things better in Tuckerman. I want to tighten the budget; there has been a lot of overspending in the past,” Dixon said.

“I think you have to treat the city’s checkbook like it was your own,” he said. “You have to have a sense of business, or you won’t make it. If you don’t, you might end up in the Crossbar Hotel (jail).

“You have to be a people-person. … You have to be willing to communicate with the public. You’ve got to be out and about, going to talk to people and have your ears open. My door is always open to the citizens of Tuckerman.”

Dixon said Tuckerman has a population of about 1,800.

“It’s mostly a farming community,” he said. “We have a little industry but not much. We have a lumber company, a couple of agriculture/chemical businesses, a dollar store, a bank, two cafes, a grocery store and a parts store.

“I think the Jackson County Community and Economic Development Agency is working on some big-time things for this county,” he said. “They are trying to get potential companies to come here.

“When they come, I think a lot of people will look at living in Tuckerman, especially because of our school district.”

Dixon said Tuckerman will be getting a 40-bed, $2.5 million assisted-living facility owned by Crowley’s Ridge Development Council in Jonesboro in the near future.

Dixon said the mayor’s term of office is four years, “but since the last mayor resigned midterm, it is a two-year term for me that will expire in December 2018,” he said. “I will have to run again in 2018.

“So far, I’ve already got one opponent.”

Dixon said he hopes to serve as mayor for 10 years.

“At that time, I will be 69, and I think it will be about time to give it up,” he said. “It will be time for the younger generation to take over.”

Dixon was born in Paragould on Sept. 2, 1957, but he was raised in Marmaduke, where he lived most of his life. He is a son of the late Robert and Esther Dixon of Marmaduke. In addition to a brother, Steve Dixon of Marmaduke, David has two other brothers, Marlin Dixon of Paragould and William Dixon of Marmaduke. David is the oldest of the four brothers.

“My dad was a farm laborer when I was a young child and a factory worker during my teenage years,” David Dixon said.

“My mother was a homemaker until Dad became disabled. That is when she went to work at the Methodist hospital in Paragould,” he said.

“I hoed cotton every summer from the time I was 10 until I turned 16. Then I went to work at a grocery store in Paragould,” he said.

“I graduated from Marmaduke High School in 1975 and continued to work at the grocery store until April 1976, when I went to work at a factory in Paragould,” Dixon said.

“I developed a strong desire to become an Arkansas State Trooper,” he said. “I applied for that position in August 1979, but there was a hiring freeze in place, and it appeared that it would be a long, drawn-out process.”

He went to work as a part-time patrolman for the city of Marmaduke in 1980 and was there for one year.

“I quit the factory job to be a jailer/dispatcher at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in 1981, which was a huge pay cut,” Dixon said. “I kept that job for about nine months and went to work as a patrolman for the city of Eureka Springs.”

After a few months in Eureka Springs, Dixon returned to Marmaduke to become a full-time patrolman.

“The whole time, I continued to try to go to work for the Arkansas State Police,” he said. “I was also trying to better myself during that period by trying to work as a patrolman for Paragould, which was larger than Marmaduke.

“I was hired by Paragould in June 1984, and then by the Arkansas State Police in September 1984.”

He was stationed in Marianna and assigned to Troop D in Forrest City.

He met and married his wife, the former Linda Jones, in 1985 in Marianna.

“She worked at the Pizza Inn as a waitress,” Dixon said, smiling. “It was love at first sight. We will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary in July on a cruise ship.”

Dixon applied for a transfer to Troop B in Newport in 1988.

“We moved to Tuckerman in March 1989 and have made it our home,” he said.

The Dixons have two adult children.

Their son, Robert “Bobby” Dixon, is 29 and lives in Kansas City, Missouri, where he works at an Apple store.

Their daughter, Amanda Dixon, is 28 and lives near Brookland [in Craighead County]. She is a registered nurse at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

David Dixon participated in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan and officially retired from the Arkansas State Police on Dec. 31, 2015, “after 31 years, three months and three weeks,” he said, laughing.

After leaving the Arkansas State Police, he became an independent associate for Legal Shield, a prepaid legal insurance company. He then became involved in city government at Tuckerman.

His wife, Linda, worked 18 years for the Arkansas Department of Correction at Newport. She also worked for a time at the unit in Wrightsville.

Linda is now a substitute teacher for the Jackson County School District, which includes schools in Swifton and Tuckerman.

The Dixons attend First Baptist Church at Tuckerman, where he serves as a deacon and discipleship leader for adults.

They love to travel, especially on cruise ships.

“Our next big cruise will be to Alaska in July,” he said “That was on my bucket list.

“We’ve been on several cruises, mostly to the Caribbean,” he said. “I’d like to see something different. We’ve been to Cozumel three times and to Hawaii (Oahu) twice. I might like to go to a different island. Or maybe a trip to Australia would be nice.”