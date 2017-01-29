Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House spokesman Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock. CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. 8 a.m. Fox News Sunday — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.