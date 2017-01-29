Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House spokesman Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock. CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. 8 a.m. Fox News Sunday — Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.