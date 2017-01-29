UALR women sustain scoring splurge

The UALR women's basketball team keeps piling up offensive superlatives.

The latest came Saturday when it beat Louisiana-Lafayette 82-64 in the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., the Trojans ninth consecutive victory. It was the first time since 1985 that UALR broke 80 points in consecutive games.

Sophomore Ronjanae DeGray had a season-high 25 points, Sharde Collins had 23 and the Trojans shot 60.4 percent from the floor (29 of 48) two days after beating Louisiana-Monroe 92-47.

Kaitlyn Pratt added 16 points and six rebounds for UALR (15-6, 9-0), which equaled its second best start to a Sun Belt season. If UALR beats Appalachian State at home Thursday, only a 11-0 start in 2011 will be better.

Louisiana-Lafayette (11-7, 5-4) took a 5-0 lead before UALR took a shot and led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Trojans made their first four shots of the second quarter, the last being a jumper from DeGray that got UALR within 20-19 two minutes into the quarter.

UALR took a lead on Collins' three-pointer to make it 22-20. Louisiana-Lafayette took a 25-24 lead, but UALR scored the final six points of the half on two jumpers by DeGray and a layup by Monique Townson for a 36-29 halftime edge.

UALR distanced itself in the third quarter when it made its first four shots on its way to a 63-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Louisiana-Lafayette got to within 65-55, but a 15-5 run put UALR up 80-60.

The Ragin' Cajuns were held to 37.0 percent (20 of 54) shooting.

LOUISIANA-MONROE 59, ARKANSAS STATE 51

MONROE, La. -- Lauren Bradshaw continued to provide Arkansas State with a scoring boost, but it wasn't enough in a road loss at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Bradshaw scored a season-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting, her third game in a row scoring at least 12, but ASU was held to 39.7 percent shooting (23 of 58) from the floor in falling to 0-11 in road games.

Dominique Oliver had 11 points before fouling out, but no other ASU (4-17, 2-7) player had more than six points while it lost its third consecutive game.

ASU was within 44-41 entering the fourth quarter and cut it to 47-46 and 49-48. ASU got within 53-51 with 2:07 left, but missed two shots and committed a turnover while Louisiana-Monroe (5-15, 2-7) scored the final six points.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 63, INCARNATE WORD 50

CONWAY -- Central Arkansas followed a sluggish third quarter with a 21-point fourth quarter to earn a home victory Saturday at the Farris Center.

UCA (15-4, 7-2) was held to eight third-quarter points while falling behind 45-42 entering the fourth quarter, then outscored Incarnate Word (5-16, 3-7) 21-5 in the final 10 minutes to win its sixth consecutive game.

Kierra Jordan scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Sugar Bears, who made 22 of 54 shots from the floor. Maggie Proffitt made 3 of 3 three-pointers while also scoring 13 points, and Brianna Mullins had 9 points.

UCA led 18-11 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime, but the Sugar Bears were 1 of 13 in the third quarter.

UCA held Incarnate Word to 2-of-14 shooting and five points in the fourth quarter.

SWAC WOMEN

GRAMBLING STATE 56, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 54

GRAMBLING, La. -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff was held to five points over the final five minutes as a one-point lead slipped away in a road loss.

UAPB led 49-48, but it missed its next four shots as Grambling State reclaimed the lead. By the time UAPB made another shot, Destiny Brewton's three-pointer cut its deficit to 56-54 with 18 seconds left. It didn't get the ball back for an attempt to tie the game.

Malaik Muhammad and Faith Ohanta each had nine points for UAPB (6-13, 3-5), which had won two games in a row before shooting 32.1 percent Saturday.

Shakyla Hill had 13 points for Grambling State (7-12, 5-3).

