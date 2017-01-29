Snow-trapped 5 rescued on Kashmir line

SRINAGAR, India -- Five Indian soldiers were rescued several hours after being trapped in snow that caved in on them as they patrolled Saturday along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Rescuers dug for the soldiers despite continuous snowfall and rescued all of them, Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said. The soldiers were on a routine patrol when the track they were on caved in around them in the Machil sector of the Himalayan region under India's control.

Kalia said the soldiers were undergoing treatment, but did not give any details about their conditions.

Heavy snowfall has cut off roads and disrupted power and communications in Kashmir, and authorities have issued avalanche warnings in many areas, especially along the frontier. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from high-risk areas.

On Wednesday, avalanches buried a military post and swept away a patrol in Gurez, burying 21 soldiers, seven of whom were rescued. The bodies of the 14 others were recovered after two days. Four members of a family and an Indian army officer were killed in other avalanches.

Iraqis say mustard gas found in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles, an Iraqi officer said Saturday.

Iraqi and U.S. officials have warned repeatedly of efforts by the Islamic State extremist group to develop chemical weapons. When Iraqi forces retook Mosul University earlier this month, they found laboratories they believed had been converted into makeshift chemical-weapons labs.

Iraqi special forces Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil said French officials tested the Mosul chemical last week and confirmed it was a mustard agent. Fadhil did not specify the quantity or potency of the chemical, but Iraqi soldiers visited the site for about 10 minutes without exhibiting any symptoms of exposure.

"We know that they were using this place to experiment with chemical weapons," he said, referring to the Islamic State group.

Gambian to rename feared security unit

BANJUL, Gambia -- New Gambian President Adama Barrow promised an overhaul of the country's feared security forces Saturday as he works to rebuild a country that lived under authoritarian rule for more than 22 years.

In his first news conference since taking office, Barrow said he also plans to rename the National Intelligence Agency, which interrogatedand sometimes abused detainees.

"It's an institution that has to continue, but the name will change," Barrow said.

Barrow returned Thursday to Gambia and was met by a crowd of hundreds of thousands. He had taken the oath of office in neighboring Senegal, shortly before longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh was forced into exile.

Some of Jammeh's top associates fled with him to Equatorial Guinea, another autocratic state led by Africa's longest-serving ruler. Other security forces remain in the country and need to be retrained, ideally by partners, Barrow said.

"In the army we need technical aid, and we need countries that are willing to help us in the security realm," he said.

Shivering crowd protests Mongolia smog

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia -- Thousands of Mongolians stood in frigid weather Saturday for the second time this winter to protest the government response to smog that routinely blankets the capital.

An estimated 7,000 people, many of them wearing air masks and gas masks underneath thick winter hats, faced temperatures that fell to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Standing in the city's central Sukhbataar Square, they held black balloons and protest signs. One banner read: "Wake up and smell the smog."

Ulaanbaatar is one of the world's coldest capitals, and more than half of the city's 1.3 million residents rely on burning raw coal, plastic, rubber tires and other materials to stay warm and cook meals in their homes.

UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, said last year that Ulaanbaatar was one of the 10 most polluted cities in the world.

Many protesters said Saturday that they didn't have the means to do more on their own. Dorjin Dolgor, a retiree, said she lives on an annual pension of $112 and burns coal in the stove of her house to stay warm.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 01/29/2017