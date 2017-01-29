Watershed study proposes phosphorus levels

The Joint Study Committee and Scientific Professionals has approved recommendations for phosphorus standards for Arkansas and Oklahoma waters along the state border.

The recommendations, presented in a 61-page report based on two years of study, were signed in December and presented to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

Ryan Benefield, deputy director of the Natural Resources Commission, said the recommendation is not regulatory. For it to be so, Oklahoma would have to adopt it, followed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Then, Arkansas would be responsible for maintaining the downstream standard, he said.

The new standard, like the current standard, would be applied only to the Illinois River watershed near the states' borders.

Commission member Jerry Hunton, a Washington County resident and former county judge, said he didn't like regulations applying only to Washington County. Hunton has noted in the past that only Northwest Arkansas counties are required to have nutrient-management plans, again because of the Illinois River.

"We're sensitive about being treated special," he said.

The Illinois River watershed in Arkansas and Oklahoma has been a point of contention between the states after Oklahoma officials sued Arkansas poultry companies, claiming they caused phosphorus pollution in the river. The first joint study on a phosphorus standard was in 2003.

The report says the six-month average total phosphorus level cannot exceed 0.035 milligram per liter based on water samples collected during critical conditions, which is when "surface runoff is not the dominant influence of total flow and stream ecosystem processes."

Researchers landed on the 0.035 milligram per liter figure after considering the concentrations and predicted concentrations of certain substances in the water.

The previous standard was 0.037 milligram per liter, which Arkansas officials had disagreed with when it was set more than 10 years ago. After the disagreement, the two states decided to create the study committee.

Benefield said the 0.035 milligram per liter limit was not more strict than the 0.037 milligram per liter limit because of the new limit's requirement that it be measured during critical flows. The current standard, which calls for an average over a 30-day period, measures the water quality during all conditions, including when more polluted storm water has flowed into the river.

