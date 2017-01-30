Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

PHOTOS: 2 killed in wreck on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 9:16 p.m.

crews-on-scene-of-a-double-fatality-wreck-on-financial-centre-parkway-in-west-little-rock-monday-night

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Crews on scene of a double-fatality wreck on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock Monday night.

Two people were killed in a traffic crash on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock Monday night, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 9 p.m. that the roadway was closed to westbound Interstate 630 traffic and would remain so for "several hours."

Dispatch records show responders were called about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a wreck with injury and entrapment.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known, but police said two people were confirmed to have died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: 2 killed in wreck on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online