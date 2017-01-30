PHOTOS: 2 killed in wreck on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock
This article was published today at 9:16 p.m.
Two people were killed in a traffic crash on Financial Centre Parkway in west Little Rock Monday night, authorities said.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly after 9 p.m. that the roadway was closed to westbound Interstate 630 traffic and would remain so for "several hours."
Dispatch records show responders were called about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a wreck with injury and entrapment.
Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known, but police said two people were confirmed to have died.
