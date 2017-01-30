Home / Latest News /
2 Little Rock high schools recommended for removal from academic distress list
Schools, districts recommended to be removed from academic distress list
District:
• Blytheville School District
Schools:
• Belair Middle School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Blytheville High School–A New Tech School (Blytheville School District)
• Dermott High School (Dermott School District)
• J.A. Fair High School (Little Rock School District)
• Jacksonville Middle School (Jacksonville North Pulaski School District)
• Little Rock Preparatory Academy Elementary (Little Rock Preparatory Academy)
• McClellan Magnet High School (Little Rock School District)
• Mineral Springs High School (Mineral Springs School District)
• Pine Bluff High School (Pine Bluff School District)
• Watson Chapel High School (Watson Chapel School District)
Two high schools within the Little Rock School District are among institutions recommended for removal from the Arkansas Department of Education academic distress list.
Endorsements for their removal came after the schools — J.A. Fair High School and McClellan Magnet High School — showed improvement in testing achievement.
Both were labeled as academically distressed last year because of what the state saw as chronically low student test scores, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
In a statement Monday, the Education Department said the Little Rock high schools exceeded the 49.5 percent threshold that students must reach on state-mandated assessments for math and literacy.
Three other schools within the state-controlled Little Rock School District remain on the academic distress list: Hall High School, Cloverdale Aerospace Tech Charter and Henderson Middle School.
Other area schools being considered for removal from academic distress are Little Rock Preparatory Academy and Jacksonville Middle School.
The recommendations will go before the state Board of Education at its Feb. 9 meeting.
Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
