60-year-old man killed in head-on collision on Arkansas highway, state police say

A 60-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday afternoon on an Arkansas highway, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. when Allan D. Jumper of Palestine was traveling south on U.S. 79 in Palestine in a Ford F-150.

Jumper’s pickup crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Lee Floyd, 48, according to a preliminary report.

Jumper was killed as a result of the crash. A passenger in Floyd’s pickup, 49-year-old Billy Robbins of Chapel Hill, Tenn., was also injured, police said.

The report states that Floyd was not injured in the wreck.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Jumper’s death was the 31st reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.