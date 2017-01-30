Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 11:22 a.m.

Arkansas man accused of setting 5-acre fire

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Charles Leon Hopkins, 38, of Pulaski County

An Arkansas man was arrested after he started a fire and could not put it out, authorities said.

Pulaski County deputies responded to a fire burning across five acres of wooded land near a residence at 17200 E. Mail Route Road around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a report.

At the home, authorities found 38-year-old Charles Leon Hopkins. He told investigators he started the fire and had no way to contain it, the report said. Hopkins said he "did not have any water" to extinguish the flames, deputies reported.

The report didn't specify why Hopkins set the blaze.

He faces a charge of unlawful burning. Hopkins' bail was set at $935 and he was no longer listed on the jail roster Monday morning, records show.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 28.

