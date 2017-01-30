Arkansas man dies after crashing van on I-30

TEXARKANA — Authorities say one man was killed after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Texarkana.

Arkansas State Police say 32-year-old James Q. Adams of Fulton died Monday after he lost control of his van and crashed on the interstate in southwest Arkansas.

State police say the wreck happened shortly after 1 a.m. According to a preliminary report, Adams drove into the median and his van overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary state police information, the death is the 33rd traffic fatality in Arkansas so far this year.