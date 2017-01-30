Eagles land Rahm in winner's circle

SAN DIEGO -- On a day when nine players held or shared the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open, it was going to take something special for someone to break out of the pack.

Something like an eagle ... or two.

Jon Rahm, 22, a rookie from Arizona State via Spain, rolled in an eagle putt at 13 to tie for the lead Sunday at Torrey Pines, and then cinched his first PGA Tour victory with a dramatic 61-foot putt for another eagle on the 18th hole.

Rahm shot the low round of the tournament (on the South Course), a 7-under 65, to finish with a 72-hole total of 13-under 275. He finished three shots ahead of Charles Howell III (68 on Sunday) and C.T. Pan (70). Torrey Pines High alum Pat Perez tied for fourth after a 70, and former San Diego State standout J.J. Spaun was tied for ninth after a 70.

Spaun came to the 18th hole only one shot behind Rahm, one of his playing partners, but the ex-Aztec spun his third shot into the pond in front of the green and wound up with a double bogey. Rahm, meanwhile, put his second shot 61 feet above the hole and made the long downhill putt for eagle.

Earlier, Rahm made a 19-foot putt for eagle at 13. He began the day three shots behind co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker and bogeyed his first hole, but rallied with birdies at 3, 5 and 11 before the eagle at 13 and another birdie at 17.

Rahm, who just turned 22 in November, became the youngest player to win this tournament. He was coached at Arizona State by Tim Mickelson, brother of Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson. Tim Mickelson resigned last summer and is now Rahm's agent.

Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 2-under 70 and a four-round total of 2-under 286.

LPGA TOUR

Lincicome victorious

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Brittany Lincicome won the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic on Sunday in wind and some late rain, beating U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Playing a group ahead of Thompson, Lincicome birdied the par-5 18th -- after dropping strokes on 14 and 17 -- for a 5-under 68 and 26-under 266 total -- one off the tour record for relation to par to by Annika Sorenstam on a par-72 course in the 2001 Standard Register Ping.

With Lincicome looking on from a tent, Thompson played the 18th as strong sideways rain blew through the Ocean Club, holing a 3-footer for her third consecutive par and a 70.

Former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis, undone by a triple-bogey 7 on No. 14, was third at 25 under after a 71. Lewis was second in 2014 and tied for second last year. The Texan is winless since June 2014.

"Generally, I played pretty well. Obviously, I had one bad hole," Lewis said. "Kind of a series of bad breaks and just proud of the way I came back there and finished really good, and really had a chance there coming up 18, which is really all you can ask for."

On 14, she hit a tree and went into knee-high plants on the other side of the cart path. Her next shot ricocheted off the far curb of the path and went back across the path into grass as high as the plants.

Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) had a 6-under 67 and a four-round total of 12-under 280.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Wang wins playoff

DOHA, Qatar -- South Korea's Jeunghun Wang rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win the Qatar Masters after a three-way playoff on Sunday, clinching his third title on the European Tour.

Wang, 21, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round, shot a 1-under 71 and was joined in the playoff by South Africa's Jaco van Zyl (68) and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren (66). The trio finished on a 16-under 272 total.

On the first playoff hole -- the par-5 No. 18 -- Van Zyl three-putted for par and Lagergren also could only make a par after finding the fairway bunker.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 67 for a four-round total of 11-under 277.

Sports on 01/30/2017