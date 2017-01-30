Hot Springs man charged after ex-girlfriend hit by car

HOT SPRINGS — A Garland County man was arrested last week after police said he fled the scene of a pedestrian accident after placing the victim, his ex-girlfriend, inside the vehicle.

Kevin Deshaun Everett, 36, of Hot Springs was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison. Everett also had an outstanding warrant for third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, related to a December disturbance involving the ex-girlfriend.

According to an affidavit, the Garland County sheriff’s office received calls shortly before 8 a.m. Jan. 23 about a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Rockefeller Road next to National Park College. Callers said they witnessed a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe run over a woman and then saw a black man loading the woman into the Santa Fe.

One caller noted that it appeared to be the driver of the car, later identified as Everett, who had put the woman in the car. He reportedly told the caller he was going to take her to the hospital himself.

The caller gave the vehicle’s description and license plate number to dispatchers, who checked the plate and determined the vehicle was registered to the victim. Hot Springs police located the vehicle outside a residence in the 200 block of Mason Street.

The victim and Everett were found inside the residence. Everett was taken into custody, and the victim was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Everett was questioned and admitted he did not make any attempt to contact emergency services for the victim, according to the affidavit. He said he “panicked” and put her into the car because he wanted to get her some help, so he took her to his sister’s house, the affidavit said.