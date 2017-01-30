Game tips Villanova's way late

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 1 VILLANOVA 61, NO. 12 VIRGINIA 59

PHILADELPHIA -- Donte DiVicenzo beat the buzzer on a tip-in to lift No. 1 Villanova to a 61-59 victory over No. 12 Virginia on Sunday.

The Wildcats (20-2) played their worst half of the season -- trailing 31-22 -- before they found their three-point groove that fueled a second-half rally.

They had the ball with 11.5 seconds left and the game tied. Josh Hart drove the lane and missed his layup. DiVincenzo zipped down the baseline and tipped the ball in with his outstretched right hand just as the horn sounded.

After a brief review, the basket stood and the Wildcats mobbed each other at center court. Virginia Coach Tony Bennett watched stone faced, arms folded and in stunned disbelief.

Villanova was coming off a loss at Marquette and avoided its first-two game losing streak in four years.

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Ty Jerome led Virginia (16-4) with 15 points in an ACC-Big East matchup that had a March Madness feel from the opening tip.

The Wildcats played nothing like the defending national champions for most of the first 30 minutes.

Josh Hart made his first basket with 7:52 left on a three-pointer that cut it 49-42. DiVincenzo came up with a steal and fed to Kris Jenkins who buried a three for his first bucket of the game that pulled the Wildcats within four.

Jenkins hit another three that gave Villanova an 11-0 run and sent the crowd of 20,907 into an absolute frenzy. Virginia let the Wildcats hang around and paid for it -- Brunson stepped to the free throw line and sank both to make it 50-49 and give them their first lead since it was 2-0.

The Wildcats missed 18 of 22 shots from the floor and 9 of 10 three-pointers. in the first half.

Jenkins and Hart -- the senior stalwarts that fueled last season's championship run -- combined to miss all 13 shots from the floor and all eight threes. The five Villanova starters made three baskets. Hart even fired one off the side of the backboard.

Jerome made 3 threes that stretched the lead to double digits and had the "Hoos" drowning out the boos inside a packed Wells Fargo Center. Jenkins, who won the national championship with a buzzer-beating three against North Carolina, missed all 7 shots (6 threes) in the Marquette loss. The Cavaliers shot 46 percent overall, yet could not stay out of foul trouble. The Wildcats made 13 of 14 free throws (Virginia was 3 for 3) that kept the halftime deficit to nine.

In other games involving Top 25 men's teams Sunday, Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the No. 7 Wildcats wore down Washington 77-66 to stay alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings. Kobi Simmons added 13 points for Arizona (20-2, 9-0). Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz scored 16 points for Washington (9-12, 2-7) but on 8 of 23 shooting. ... Donovan Mitchell scored the first 14 points for Louisville (18-4, 6-3 ACC) and finished with 28 as the No. 13 Cardinals routed North Carolina State 85-60. Abdul-Malik Abu and Maverick Rowan each had 13 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 3-6). ... Freshman Jarron Cumberland scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half as No. 19 Cincinnati (19-2, 8-0 AAC) rolled to its 12th consecutive victory, 94-53 over South Florida. Michael Bibby scored 17 for South Florida (6-14, 0-9). ... Michael Jacobson's putback with 42 seconds left gave Nebraska the lead, and the Cornhuskers made 4 of 6 free throws the rest of the way to hold off No. 20 Purdue 83-80. Reserve Jack McVeigh matched his season high with 21 points, and reserve Jeriah Horne had 16 points for the Huskers (10-11, 4-5 Big Ten). Dakota Mathias made 5 of 7 three-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Purdue (17-5, 6-3). ... Trevon Bluiett had 21 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Xavier held off a big rally from St. John's (10-13, 4-6 Big East) for an 82-77 victory. Edmond Sumer had 17 points and seven assists for the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3).

