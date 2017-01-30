Home / Latest News /
Great Lakes Solutions opens new plant in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.
EL DORADO — Great Lakes Solutions has opened a new 11,000-square-foot plant in El Dorado.
Great Lakes officials joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson and local officials Monday in opening the Pilot Plant at the company's South Plant.
Great Lakes said the expansion will mean six new jobs. Great Lakes has about 500 employees at three manufacturing plants in Arkansas.
Great Lake, a business of Philadelphia-based Chemtura Corp., manufactures bromine and provides materials and services for use in electronics, electrical components, building and construction, fine chemicals, agriculture, power generation, transportation, water treatment and the oil and gas industry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Great Lakes Solutions opens new plant in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.