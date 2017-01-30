Great Lakes Solutions opens new plant in Arkansas

EL DORADO — Great Lakes Solutions has opened a new 11,000-square-foot plant in El Dorado.

Great Lakes officials joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson and local officials Monday in opening the Pilot Plant at the company's South Plant.

Great Lakes said the expansion will mean six new jobs. Great Lakes has about 500 employees at three manufacturing plants in Arkansas.

Great Lake, a business of Philadelphia-based Chemtura Corp., manufactures bromine and provides materials and services for use in electronics, electrical components, building and construction, fine chemicals, agriculture, power generation, transportation, water treatment and the oil and gas industry.