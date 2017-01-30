Hawks outlast Knicks in four overtime thriller

ATLANTA — Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime period, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

Dennis Schroder made one of two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, leaving the Knicks a chance to extend the game yet again. Lee missed a last-second three-point attempt.

In other NBA games Sunday, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their better allaround games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-91. Westbrook finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double. … John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for the Pelicans. … Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Houston Rockets. Harden was 3 of 17 from the field, 2 of 10 on three-pointers, and scored 15 points with eight turnovers. Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 27 points. … Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 121-108. Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 31 points for Philadelphia. … Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101. Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas. Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio. … Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Stephen Curry’s absence to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111. Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors and CJ McCollum had 25 points for Portland.

