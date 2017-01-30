Hogs get two vows on defense

Arkansas landed oral commitments from two defensive linemen on Sunday -- first from Joe T. Robinson defensive end David Porter followed by Melvin Johnson, from Riverside (Calif.) City College.

Porter flipped his commitment from Colorado State to Arkansas after making an official visit to Fayetteville over weekend.

Porter, 6-2, 240 pounds, also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Louisiana-Monroe. He had late offers from Texas, Tulsa and Rutgers.

The chance to be a Razorback was too good to pass up.

"I guess this is a dream come true," Porter said. "I wanted it to happen, but I didn't think it would for a while. I went up there for a visit at the last minute, and I just knew something good was going to come out of it."

Porter said he learned of getting a scholarship offer after meeting with Coach Bret Bielema Sunday morning.

"I was like this is actually happening right now and he made it official," Porter said.

He recorded 105 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection as a senior. Porter recorded 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

Porter said he committed to Bielema about two seconds after hearing of the offer.

"I was like I'm all in," Porter said. "It didn't take long. It means a lot."

While announcing his commitment to Arkansas, Porter said: "I promise you Arkansas, I will represent this state with everything I have. I'm going to do my best to keep my good image and show people the right way to do things and lead by example."

Porter is the second Joe T. Robinson player to commit to the Hogs in the 2017 class. Receiver Koilan Jackson pledged to the Razorbacks during the summer. Arkansas freshman running back T.J. Hammonds also attended Robinson.

Johnson, meanwhile, made an official visit to Arkansas in December and on Sunday publicly announced his commitment to the Hogs.

Johnson, 6-5, 285 pounds of Riverside City College in California chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Kentucky, Iowa State and Toledo.

"It's a feeling I have that I can't describe," said Johnson, who committed to Arkansas Saturday night.

Johnson played defensive tackle at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas and signed with UNLV in 2015, but failed to qualify and enrolled at Riverside. He played defensive end for Riverside this past season.

His visit to Fayetteville convinced him Arkansas was his future school.

"Once I landed, I just had a comfortable vibe with everybody," Johnson said. "I don't know if it's the southern hospitality or what, but it was a family vibe. The fans were very supportive and unbelievable. The school was outstanding academically. Everything just blew my mind. I really felt comfortable there."

Johnson was named a first-team Junior College All American by the California Community College Football Coaches Association after recording 37 tackles and 9 tackles for loss this past season.

He appreciated Coach Bret Bielema and director of recruiting E.K. Franks for believing in him.

"Coach Bielema and Coach E.K. Franks, I just want to thank them for believing in me and pushing me to my limits," Johnson said.

The Hogs plan to use him at defensive end in the new 3-4 scheme. He'll report to Fayetteville for the second summer session.

The Hogs' now have No. 23 commitments for the 2017 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding. Wednesday is national signing date.

