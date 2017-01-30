Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.

kansas-frank-mason-iii-left-looks-for-an-opening-on-kentuckys-deaaron-fox-0-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-saturday-jan-28-2017-in-lexington-ky-ap-photojames-crisp

PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas' Frank Mason III, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

How our Bob Holt voted in this week's Associated Press men's basketball poll:

1 Gonzaga

2 Baylor

3 Kansas

4 Villanova

5 Arizona

6 Virginia

7 Kentucky

8 Wisconsin

9 Cincinnati

10 Louisville

11 UCLA

12 Oregon

13 North Carolina

14 West Virginia

15 Florida State

16 Butler

17 South Carolina

18 Maryland

19 Creighton

20 Purdue

21 Northwestern

22 Duke

23 Florida

24 St. Mary's

25 Xavier

ADDED Florida

DROPPED Notre Dame

How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25

