Home /
How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 1:17 p.m.
How our Bob Holt voted in this week's Associated Press men's basketball poll:
1 Gonzaga
2 Baylor
3 Kansas
4 Villanova
5 Arizona
6 Virginia
7 Kentucky
8 Wisconsin
9 Cincinnati
10 Louisville
11 UCLA
12 Oregon
13 North Carolina
14 West Virginia
15 Florida State
16 Butler
17 South Carolina
18 Maryland
19 Creighton
20 Purdue
21 Northwestern
22 Duke
23 Florida
24 St. Mary's
25 Xavier
ADDED Florida
DROPPED Notre Dame
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: How Bob Holt voted in this week's AP Top 25
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.