Jeremiah Ledbetter gets combine invite

Arkansas defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter has received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. Ledbetter posted a screen shot of the invitation on social media on Monday.

Ledbetter, who played both defensive tackle and end this season, led the Razorbacks with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss and was tied for third with 49 tackles.

The 6-3, 280-pounder from Orlando, Fla., is the fifth known Razorback to receive an invitation to the event at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 28 through March 6. Linebacker Brooks Ellis, receiver Keon Hatcher, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. have also been invited to the combine.