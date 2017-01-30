Jones delivers as No. 2 Baylor rolls

WACO, Texas -- Alexis Jones had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 2 Baylor beat No. 20 Oklahoma 92-58 on Sunday.

Jones joined former center Brittney Griner as the only Lady Bears to record a triple-double in a game. Griner had five in her career, the last on March 3, 2013 against West Virginia.

Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) shot 57 percent over the final three quarters after struggling to 6 of 20 in the opening 10 minutes. Reserve Khadijiah Cave had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Nina Davis added 13 points and Alexis Prince finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.

Oklahoma (16-6, 7-3) got 15 points from Peyton Little and led by eight during the first quarter, but Baylor scored the first 13 points of the second quarter to cap an 18-2 run and take control. Maddie Manning had 11 points, and Vionise Pierre-Louis and Gabbi Ortiz added 10 points apiece. Ortiz also pulled down 10 rebounds.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Brionna Jones scored 28 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 and No. 3 Maryland completed a season sweep of Iowa with a 100-81 victory. Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten). Kathleen Doyle led Iowa (13-8, 4-4) with 21 points. ... Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and No. 8 Notre Dame used a late 9-0 run to beat Virginia 82-74. Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Irish (20-3, 8-1 ACC). Jocelyn Willoughby scored 16 points for Virginia (14-7, 3-5). ... Mariya Moore scored 20 points and No. 9 Louisville used a strong third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 63-48. Trailing 28-26 at the half, the Cardinals (20-4, 7-2 ACC) started the third period with a 10-1 run to finally pull ahead of the Panthers. Brandi Harvey-Carr led Pittsburgh (12-9, 3-5) with 13 points. ... Sydney Wiese scored 23 points and No. 11 Oregon State made its last seven shots to close the game with a 15-4 run to defeat rival Oregon 67-60 for the second time in three days. Breanna Brown finished with 16 points for the Beavers (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12). Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (14-8, 4-6). ... Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas opened the fourth quarter with 10 consecutive points during a 17-3 run and beat West Virginia 69-54 for its 15th consecutive victory. Kelsey Lang had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (16-4, 10-0 Big 12). Lanay Montgomery scored 11 points for West Virginia (16-6, 4-6) . ... Kari Korver made six 3-pointers in scoring a career-best 24 points to lead No. 13 UCLA past Arizona 69-49. Monique Billings added 14 points, and Jordin Canada added 11 points, 9 assists and 6 steals for UCLA (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12). Marlena Washington led Arizona (11-10, 2-8) with 11 points. . ... Lexie Brown scored 28 points and No. 14 Duke beat Wake Forest 71-43. Rebecca Greenwell added 13 points for Duke (18-4, 6-3 ACC). Elisa Penna scored 14 points for Wake Forest (13-8, 4-4). ... CKelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 15 Ohio State rolled to its fifth victory in a row, beating Nebraska 95-75. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and Linnae Harper 12 for the Buckeyes (19-5, 9-1 Big 10). Jessica Shepard scored 28 points and had 13 rebounds for Nebraska (5-17, 1-9). ... Jamie Cherry finished with a season-high 23 points, and North Carolina knocked off No. 18 North Carolina State 83-70. Paris Kea added 21 points, and Stephanie Watts had 19 points with five 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (13-9, 2-7 ACC). Dominique Wilson scored 18 points to lead NC State (16-6, 6-3). ... Kelly Campbell scored 16 points, Brooke Schulte had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and No. 21 DePaul beat Providence 64-55. Jacqui Grant added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for DePaul (18-5, 10-1 Big East). Sarah Beal scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Providence (10-12, 2-9). . ... Kitija Laksa scored 16 points, Ariadna Pujol made a clinching free throw with 1.6 seconds left and No. 23 South Florida escaped with a 55-51 victory over Temple. Maria Jespersen added 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (17-3, 6-1 AAC). Feyonda Fitzgerald led Temple (16-4, 6-1) with 14 points. ... Sadie Edwards' 17 points was enough to lead Southern Cal to a 65-50 upset over No. 16 Arizona State. Kristen Simon added 16 points for the Trojans (12-9, 3-7 Pac-12). Quinn Dornstauder had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (14-7, 5-5). ... Laura Cornelius and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece and No. 17 Miami (16-5, 5-4 ACC) recovered in the closing minutes beat Boston College 58-51. The Eagles led 49-48 with 3:26 to play but scored just three points the rest of the way. Mariella Fasoula scored 21 points for Boston College (8-14, 1-8). ... Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 31 points, and Syracuse held off No. 19 Virginia Tech 82-72 to hand the Hokies their fourth consecutive loss. Briana Day added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange (15-7, 6-3 ACC). Sidney Cook had 22 points for Virginia Tech (16-5, 3-5). ...

