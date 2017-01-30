Jones delivers as No. 2 Baylor rolls
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:22 a.m.
WACO, Texas -- Alexis Jones had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 2 Baylor beat No. 20 Oklahoma 92-58 on Sunday.
Jones joined former center Brittney Griner as the only Lady Bears to record a triple-double in a game. Griner had five in her career, the last on March 3, 2013 against West Virginia.
Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) shot 57 percent over the final three quarters after struggling to 6 of 20 in the opening 10 minutes. Reserve Khadijiah Cave had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Nina Davis added 13 points and Alexis Prince finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears.
Oklahoma (16-6, 7-3) got 15 points from Peyton Little and led by eight during the first quarter, but Baylor scored the first 13 points of the second quarter to cap an 18-2 run and take control. Maddie Manning had 11 points, and Vionise Pierre-Louis and Gabbi Ortiz added 10 points apiece. Ortiz also pulled down 10 rebounds.
In other games involving Top 25 teams, Brionna Jones scored 28 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 and No. 3 Maryland completed a season sweep of Iowa with a 100-81 victory. Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten). Kathleen Doyle led Iowa (13-8, 4-4) with 21 points. ... Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and No. 8 Notre Dame used a late 9-0 run to beat Virginia 82-74. Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Irish (20-3, 8-1 ACC). Jocelyn Willoughby scored 16 points for Virginia (14-7, 3-5). ... Mariya Moore scored 20 points and No. 9 Louisville used a strong third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 63-48. Trailing 28-26 at the half, the Cardinals (20-4, 7-2 ACC) started the third period with a 10-1 run to finally pull ahead of the Panthers. Brandi Harvey-Carr led Pittsburgh (12-9, 3-5) with 13 points. ... Sydney Wiese scored 23 points and No. 11 Oregon State made its last seven shots to close the game with a 15-4 run to defeat rival Oregon 67-60 for the second time in three days. Breanna Brown finished with 16 points for the Beavers (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12). Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (14-8, 4-6). ... Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas opened the fourth quarter with 10 consecutive points during a 17-3 run and beat West Virginia 69-54 for its 15th consecutive victory. Kelsey Lang had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (16-4, 10-0 Big 12). Lanay Montgomery scored 11 points for West Virginia (16-6, 4-6) . ... Kari Korver made six 3-pointers in scoring a career-best 24 points to lead No. 13 UCLA past Arizona 69-49. Monique Billings added 14 points, and Jordin Canada added 11 points, 9 assists and 6 steals for UCLA (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12). Marlena Washington led Arizona (11-10, 2-8) with 11 points. . ... Lexie Brown scored 28 points and No. 14 Duke beat Wake Forest 71-43. Rebecca Greenwell added 13 points for Duke (18-4, 6-3 ACC). Elisa Penna scored 14 points for Wake Forest (13-8, 4-4). ... CKelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 15 Ohio State rolled to its fifth victory in a row, beating Nebraska 95-75. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and Linnae Harper 12 for the Buckeyes (19-5, 9-1 Big 10). Jessica Shepard scored 28 points and had 13 rebounds for Nebraska (5-17, 1-9). ... Jamie Cherry finished with a season-high 23 points, and North Carolina knocked off No. 18 North Carolina State 83-70. Paris Kea added 21 points, and Stephanie Watts had 19 points with five 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (13-9, 2-7 ACC). Dominique Wilson scored 18 points to lead NC State (16-6, 6-3). ... Kelly Campbell scored 16 points, Brooke Schulte had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and No. 21 DePaul beat Providence 64-55. Jacqui Grant added 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for DePaul (18-5, 10-1 Big East). Sarah Beal scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Providence (10-12, 2-9). . ... Kitija Laksa scored 16 points, Ariadna Pujol made a clinching free throw with 1.6 seconds left and No. 23 South Florida escaped with a 55-51 victory over Temple. Maria Jespersen added 13 points and Tamara Henshaw had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (17-3, 6-1 AAC). Feyonda Fitzgerald led Temple (16-4, 6-1) with 14 points. ... Sadie Edwards' 17 points was enough to lead Southern Cal to a 65-50 upset over No. 16 Arizona State. Kristen Simon added 16 points for the Trojans (12-9, 3-7 Pac-12). Quinn Dornstauder had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (14-7, 5-5). ... Laura Cornelius and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece and No. 17 Miami (16-5, 5-4 ACC) recovered in the closing minutes beat Boston College 58-51. The Eagles led 49-48 with 3:26 to play but scored just three points the rest of the way. Mariella Fasoula scored 21 points for Boston College (8-14, 1-8). ... Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 31 points, and Syracuse held off No. 19 Virginia Tech 82-72 to hand the Hokies their fourth consecutive loss. Briana Day added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Orange (15-7, 6-3 ACC). Sidney Cook had 22 points for Virginia Tech (16-5, 3-5). ...
Sports on 01/30/2017
Print Headline: Jones delivers as No. 2 Baylor rolls
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Jones delivers as No. 2 Baylor rolls
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.