Lax rules vex crowdfunding-site exec

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ryan Feit left behind his lucrative career at a private equity firm to chase the dream of crowdfunding.

Feit, a 33-year-old graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, went to Washington several times to lobby for a new law that allowed small investors to buy stock in startups, and he then set up one of the first websites that list companies trying to raise money.

But what Feit has seen since he set up his site, SeedInvest, has dented his enthusiasm.

Over the past two years, his New York-based company has turned away dozens of companies that wanted to raise money from investors on his site. Some of the companies had what seemed to Feit to be clear red flags for investors, but they later showed up on other crowdfunding sites where they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsophisticated investors.

One of the early companies he rejected was shut down by regulators -- who labeled it a fraud -- after it raised $5 million from investors. Feit expects it won't be the last.

"I'm legitimately concerned that a lot of people are going to be losing money," Feit said. "Investing in startups is really risky, and it's very different than buying a used couch. We definitely do not think you should treat it like Craigslist."

The promise that Feit initially saw in crowdfunding arrived with the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups, or JOBS Act. The legislation opened the door to new methods of crowdfunding, promoting it as a new way to lower the regulatory barriers that have prevented companies from raising money from ordinary people. Steve Case, the founder of AOL, and even the former president, Barack Obama, have praised the law.

With the law, companies could raise money on sites like Feit's and offer investors an ownership stake with the potential of financial returns. The law turned crowdfunding into a much more serious business.

And there have been success stories. Companies that have raised money so far have included those that the law was hoping to help -- businesses far from Silicon Valley or lacking easy access to venture capital. A craft brewery in Austin, Texas, attracted $1 million from investors in just a few months, while an indoor farming startup in Indiana has raised over $600,000.

Yet advocates of crowdfunding, like Feit, have been expressing concern about the low levels of compliance among many of the early companies that have raised money and the bad terms the companies have offered investors.

"Even though a lot of people want to come to the party early, they may ruin the market if the market gets a reputation for being one where people don't comply with the rules," said Joan MacLeod Heminway, a law professor at the University of Tennessee. "There are certain issuers who are definitely engaging in practices that I would consider to be dangerous to a vibrant market."

Heminway has been working with a company called CrowdCheck on a survey of compliance in the industry. CrowdCheck has found that almost none of the companies that have been listed so far are fully in compliance with even the basic rules set down by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About 40 percent of all companies, for example, did not get their financial results audited or certified, as is required by the rules, CrowdCheck found. The lower regulatory barriers for crowdfunding mean that the SEC does not individually check whether companies are following the requirements.

That job is left to the sites that list investments, like SeedInvest. Feit's site lists only companies that are deemed by CrowdCheck to be fully compliant. But most sites have been less choosy.

Chris Tyrrell, the chairman of a crowdfunding industry group Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates, agreed that there was an "industry level risk" because crowdfunding sites are listing investments with a patina of a regulatory approval but little quality control.

"Platforms are putting unvetted offerings out into the marketplace that could have a big blowup," said Tyrrell, who is also the founder of the site OfferBoard.

Feit and Tyrrell have been leading an effort through the Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates to create a set of industry standards that all crowdfunding sites will adhere to when they vet potential investments, which will include a consideration of valuations and compliance.

Feit and Tyrrell have led two conference calls about the potential standards with other crowdfunding sites, but the site that has hosted the majority of crowdfunding campaigns so far, Wefunder, has not responded to invitations to take part.

Nick Tommarello, co-founder of Wefunder, said that his site had to be sure companies were following all the rules. But he said he did not think, as Feit does, that it is the place of crowdfunding sites like his to argue with companies over their proper value. That, he said, would defeat the purpose of crowdfunding.

"It's not my job to be a gatekeeper," he said. "It's my job to be sure everyone knows the risks they are taking and that they have all the information they need."

To help investors assess risks, Tommarello is preparing to introduce a function on Wefunder that will allow expert investors to weigh in with their analysis of companies listed on the site.

Tommarello also noted that many small investors are viewing their investments more as donations to enterprises they like, rather than as investments that will make money.

Marc Leaf, a lawyer who has analyzed the early crowdfunding campaigns for the law firm Drinker Biddle, said that many companies were asking for investments on terms that few real venture capitalists would accept.

"I would expect them to be very risky," Leaf said. "The question is: Over time, will we see that there is a wisdom in the crowds or will we see that there is a madness in the crowds?"

SundayMonday Business on 01/30/2017