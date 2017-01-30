2 armed assailants force themselves inside Little Rock apartment, police say

Believing he would open his apartment door to find someone he knew, a Little Rock man was instead met with an armed robber wielding a revolver, police say.

The victim told police that he and two of his friends were inside the home at Briarwood Apartments, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

When someone knocked, identifying himself as “Brad,” a name known to the victim, the resident opened the door, police said.

Waiting behind the door were two robbers, one of who pointed a silver snub-nose revolver at the victim's face and told him to “get down,” a report states.

One took his cellphone before that assailant and the other robber went directly to a bedroom where the victim’s two friends were located, according to authorities.

While in the bedroom, the two assailants reportedly asked the man’s friends, “Where the money at?” before a fight ensued.

The friends later ran outside, chasing down the robbers before both, described as black males, left the apartment complex in a white Dodge Charger with black rims, the report noted.

A witness to the fight said she saw two people wearing all-black clothing running down a stairway and north from a breezeway. She reportedly heard another black male saying he was going to get his "strap."

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The report did not list any items as being stolen.