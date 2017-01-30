Police: Little Rock woman sitting in vehicle robbed of purse, hit on head by gunman

A Little Rock woman was sitting in her vehicle when a gunman opened the door, hit her with a firearm and stole her purse Saturday evening, police said.

The 23-year-old said she was sitting inside her vehicle outside a residence in the 2100 block of West 16th Street shortly before 7 p.m. when she spotted an unknown man walking past her, officer Jarred Gitz wrote in a police report.

The man opened her driver's-side door, struck her in the head with a silver revolver, cursed at her and demanded her purse, the victim told police.

The woman said she struggled with the man but he wrested the tan bag free and fled west on 16th Street, according to the report. The purse contained several items, including around $480 in cash, she told police.

The woman was not injured and did not seek medical attention, police said.

Officers tried to track the robber using a police dog but were unsuccessful.

No suspect was named on the report.