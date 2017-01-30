Pedestrian killed crossing Little Rock street

A pedestrian died Sunday night after he was struck by a car while crossing a road in southwest Little Rock, police said.

Police were dispatched to the 9100 block of Stagecoach Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a Police Department spokesman. Authorities located a man lying in the street, he said. The city's Fire Department and emergency medical personnel responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim did not have identification on him, and appeared to be between 45 and 55 years old, McClanahan said.

The man had just left the Dollar General on Stagecoach Road, south of Baseline Road, when he tried to cross the road, McClanahan said.

One vehicle heading east on Stagecoach Road swerved and missed the man but a second vehicle could not stop and hit him, he said.

While crossing the road, the man was pushing a wheelchair filled with sacks and aluminum cans, McClanahan said.

Shannolyn Fountaine, a employee at the Dollar General, said the man had just purchased ramen noodles, cat food and some sweets before trying to cross the road.

He was a frequent customer at the store, she said, and almost always bought cat food.

Stephanie Carlton, an assistant manager at the store, said she was inside the store when she heard a "noise" outside and went to see what happened.

She said the man was on the ground while a person performed CPR on him. Emergency medical personnel arrived and continued CPR before shocking his chest.

"And it was too late," she said.

"He was always friendly when he came in," Carlton said.

At the scene, a maroon four-door vehicle sat in the middle of the road while investigators gathered by the vehicle, surrounded by small debris from the crash.

The driver was interviewed by police after the crash, and would have to take a toxicology test for alcohol and drugs, McClanahan said Sunday night.

The speed limit is 50 mph in that stretch of road, he said.

"If you're just going the speed limit, that's very fast," he said.

