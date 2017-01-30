Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 30, 2017, 10:31 a.m.

Police: Arkansas man chokes nephew, tries to spit at officers

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:03 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deandre Walker, 31, of Little Rock

A Little Rock parolee is accused of slapping one officer and then trying to spit in the faces of others who were arresting him.

According to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report, Deandre Walker, 31, choked his nephew until the victim passed out. When officers tried to arrest Walker Friday, he slapped one officer, pushed her down and ran, the report said.

Police later caught up with him and arrested him around 7:30 a.m. Walker then tried to spit in the officers’ faces, according to the report.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, third-degree battery, resisting arrest, fleeing and third-degree assault, according to the report.

Online records show Walker is on parole through 2018. He was convicted in 2011 in Pulaski County on charges including fleeing and second-degree battery, court records show.

Walker remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday morning.

