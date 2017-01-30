Choked, punched, robbed in Little Rock discount store's parking lot, woman tells police

A 51-year-old Arkansas woman told police two robbers punched her, choked her and stole her purse in a Little Rock discount store's parking lot.

The woman said she was leaving the Dollar General at 4701 W. 65th St. on Friday night when an assailant carrying a silver revolver walked up behind her, according to a police report. She told officers the pair punched her three times and knocked her to the ground. She said one choked her and tried to “snap her neck.” The robbers then ran away with her purse, authorities said.

The 51-year-old told officers that she followed the two to a house, where they dumped out her purse and looked through its contents. The robbers told the victim “they would kill her,” according to the report.

The woman told police that the contents of her purse included a wallet, some cash, a credit card, an Android phone and several prescription medications.

She described the assailants as black males each standing 6 feet tall. One had short braided hair and wore a blue hoodie and blue jeans, while the second had short straight hair and wore a black hoodie and blue jeans, she said.

The victim told officers that her head and neck had been hurt in the robbery but refused medical treatment.

According to the report, police did not find the victim’s purse or its contents. No arrests had been made at the time of this report.