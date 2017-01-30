Police: Gunman pushes manager of Little Rock Pizza Hut, takes cash

An armed man pushed a manager away from the register and stole cash from a Little Rock Pizza Hut on Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the Pizza Hut at 913 McMath Ave. around 12:30 p.m. and spoke with a manager who said a man walked into the business and pulled out a handgun, according to a police report.

The assailant ordered the manager to open the cash drawer, and he complied, he told police. The gunman then pushed the manager out of the way and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer before leaving the business, the report said.

Police reported they were unable to lift any fingerprints because the gunman wore gloves.

No suspect was named on the report.