Police: Little Rock teen dies in collision on Interstate 30

A Little Rock teen was killed after the pickup he was riding in was struck by another pickup while parked on the median of Interstate 30 Tuesday, police said.

Jorge Avalos, 18, was a passenger in a westbound 2005 Nissan Titan that was parked on the median of the highway near an exit onto 65th Street in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report released over the weekend.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado also heading west drove onto the median and collided with the pickup, officials said. Avalos suffered fatal injuries.

A 16-year-old boy who had been driving the Titan and another passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the wreck, officials said. The Silverado's driver, 42-year-old Larry Kuykendall of Pearcy, was also reported injured.

At least one of them was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Avalos' death is the 32nd on state roads this year, according to preliminary data.