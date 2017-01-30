Newspaper carrier robbed of SUV outside west Little Rock apartment complex, police say

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper carrier was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle early Friday while on his delivery route in west Little Rock, according to police.

The 53-year-old delivery man said that he had gotten out of his Isuzu Trooper shortly after 2:15 a.m. to drop off papers at 3400 S. Bowman Road, the listed address for The Pointe Brodie Creek apartments.

When he returned to his vehicle, someone approached him on the driver’s side, pointed a pistol at him and took his SUV, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The carjacker, described only as a black male, then left the apartment complex and traveled northbound on South Bowman Road, the carrier told police.

Authorities said the victim’s SUV was later found unoccupied with its lights still on at Fairfield Apartments, 1912 Green Mountain Drive.

That address is about 4 miles north of The Pointe Brodie Creek.

A suspect was listed in the report, though his name did not appear on an online jail roster as of Monday morning.